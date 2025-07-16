Identity Theft Resource Center Sees Acceleration of 2024 Data Breach Trends in First Half of 2025

"We also saw the use of recycled information emerge. That's a serious risk for businesses since much of the data is logins and passwords," said James E. Lee, President of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

The number of data breach notices without information about the root cause of the attack jumped from 65 percent in H1 2024 to 69 percent in the first six months of 2025, a data breach trend that has continued for nearly the last five years. The financial services and healthcare industries continue to be the most targeted sectors, with 387 and 283 compromises, respectively. While the number of compromises in financial services is slightly down from H1 2024, the healthcare sector saw an increase in breach events.

"Through the first half of the year, we've seen a continuation, and in some cases, acceleration of the trends from 2024," said James E. Lee, President of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Some of these trends are troubling – like the lack of transparency surrounding what caused more than two-thirds of compromises."

"We also saw the use of recycled information emerge," Lee continued. "That's a serious risk for businesses since much of the data is logins and passwords, but it also means individuals need to take steps to protect themselves from identity fraud and scams, which they can learn to do by contacting the ITRC or visiting our website. There's never a charge for individuals to turn to the ITRC for help."

Other findings in the H1 2025 Data Breach Report Analysis include:

There were 79 supply chain attacks reported in H1 2025, impacting 690 entities and leading to 78,320,240 victim notices. This highlights the cascading effect that a single vulnerability in a third-party can have on multiple organizations and their customers.

The ITRC has already tracked more physical attacks in the first half of 2025 (34) than in the full year 2024 (33). Although smaller in absolute numbers, this data breach trend is worth monitoring.

To view our 2024 Annual Data Breach Report, click here.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

