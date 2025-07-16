Identity Theft Resource Center Sees Acceleration of 2024 Data Breach Trends in First Half of 2025

The ITRC tracked 1,732 data compromises in H1 2025, ahead of 2024's pace
SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, released its U.S. data breach findings for the first half (H1) of 2025. According to the H1 2025 Data Breach Report Analysis, there were 1,732 publicly reported data compromises in H1, five percent ahead of 2024's pace at this point in the year. The ITRC could track a record number of compromises in 2025 if the current data breach trend continues through Q3 and Q4.
The number of victim notices in H1 2025 (165,745,452) represents only 12 percent of the victim notices issued by mid-year 2024. The decrease is due in part to fewer people being impacted by the small handful of mega breaches in 2025 compared to 2024. Cyberattacks were the primary cause of data breaches where personal information was stolen (1,348 incidents reported, leading to 114,582,621 victim notices).
The number of data breach notices without information about the root cause of the attack jumped from 65 percent in H1 2024 to 69 percent in the first six months of 2025, a data breach trend that has continued for nearly the last five years. The financial services and healthcare industries continue to be the most targeted sectors, with 387 and 283 compromises, respectively. While the number of compromises in financial services is slightly down from H1 2024, the healthcare sector saw an increase in breach events.
"Through the first half of the year, we've seen a continuation, and in some cases, acceleration of the trends from 2024," said James E. Lee, President of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Some of these trends are troubling – like the lack of transparency surrounding what caused more than two-thirds of compromises."
"We also saw the use of recycled information emerge," Lee continued. "That's a serious risk for businesses since much of the data is logins and passwords, but it also means individuals need to take steps to protect themselves from identity fraud and scams, which they can learn to do by contacting the ITRC or visiting our website. There's never a charge for individuals to turn to the ITRC for help."
Other findings in the H1 2025 Data Breach Report Analysis include:
- There were 79 supply chain attacks reported in H1 2025, impacting 690 entities and leading to 78,320,240 victim notices. This highlights the cascading effect that a single vulnerability in a third-party can have on multiple organizations and their customers.
- The ITRC has already tracked more physical attacks in the first half of 2025 (34) than in the full year 2024 (33). Although smaller in absolute numbers, this data breach trend is worth monitoring.
To view our 2024 Annual Data Breach Report, click here. Anyone can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by calling or texting 888.400.5530 or visiting idtheftcenter.org to live chat.
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.
