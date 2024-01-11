Identity Theft Resource Center to Release 18th Annual Data Breach Report at Policy Forum During Data Privacy Week 2024

The release of the Annual Data Breach Report supports the Data Privacy Week 2024 initiative to educate businesses on data collection best practices that respect privacy and promote transparency
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, announced its commitment to Data Privacy Week 2024. The ITRC acknowledges and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.
As part of Data Privacy Week 2024, the ITRC will unveil the 18th edition of our Annual Data Breach Report on Thursday, January 25, at the Identity, Authentication and the Road Ahead Cybersecurity Policy Forum, presented by the Better Identity Coalition, the FIDO Alliance and the ITRC. The 2023 Annual Data Breach Report will explore a dramatic increase in reported data compromises and the underlying trends behind the growth. For more information on the Forum, visit idtheftcenter.org/events or click here.
"The ITRC is pleased to be a Champion of Data Privacy Week 2024. We believe the findings in our 2023 Annual Data Breach Report will reinforce this year's Data Privacy Week initiative of helping organizations understand why respecting people's data is so important," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Our report will highlight startling trends and provide data and information we hope can lead to positive changes and greater respect for the need to protect personal information."
For Data Privacy Week 2024, the ITRC will also have more information on its new Breach Alert for Business (BA4B) service that helps organizations verify vendors are meeting or exceeding a company's cybersecurity policies and performance. At a time when attacks against third-party vendors are growing, the ITRC's BA4B service confirms vendors' previous data breaches and issues alerts if a vendor is the subject of future data compromises.
Data Privacy Week is an annual expanded effort from Data Privacy Day – taking place from January 21 - 27, 2024. Data Privacy Week aims to spread awareness about online privacy among individuals and organizations. The goal is twofold: to help citizens understand that they have the power to manage their data and to help organizations understand why it is important to respect their users' data.
For more information about Data Privacy Week 2024 and how to get involved, visit staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/.
For more information on the ITRC's 2023 Annual Data Breach Report, email [email protected].
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.
About Data Privacy Week
Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the January 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.
About the National Cybersecurity Alliance
The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a nonprofit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater "digital" good. For more information, please visit staysafeonline.org.
Media Contact
Identity Theft Resource Center
Alex Achten
Director of Communications & Media Relations
888.400.5530 Ext. 3611
[email protected]
SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center
