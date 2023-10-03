Idesco Offers Customers Environmental-Friendly Oversized ID Cards

Idesco is happy to be able to offer our customers an environmentally friendly option when it comes to oversized credentials," states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco Corp. Tweet this

"Idesco is happy to be able to offer our customers an environmentally friendly option when it comes to oversized credentials," states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco Corp. "We are thrilled to not only help our environment, but give our customers all the options that they need when it comes to their ID card solutions."

These degradable cards are available blank or fully preprinted. Ordering preprinted cards in advance helps speed up the registration process at a live event and keep lines moving. Attendees and visitors will get a professional badge while reducing their environmental footprint.

Idesco offers event managers many options when it comes to streamlining their badging process. For more information on Idesco's broad line of oversized ID card solutions and new degradable cards, contact Idesco at 212-889-2530 or visit http://www.idesco.com.

About Idesco Corp.

Over the last seven decades, Idesco has provided secure ID badging solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries to help keep people safe and secure. Idesco has worked with Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, government offices and event venues. Idesco Corp. carries an extensive line of ID card solutions such as ID card printers, photo ID systems, ID card software, card printer supplies, ID cameras, and badge accessories. For further information, visit http://www.idesco.com.

Company Contact:

Elisabeth Afriat

General Manager

Idesco Corporation

212-889- 2530, ext. 153

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Monique Merhige

President

Infusion Direct Marketing, Inc.

772-380-4845

[email protected]

Media Contact

SOURCE Idesco