Idesco Offers Customers Environmental-Friendly Oversized ID Cards

Leading New York-based ID card specialist helps the environment and unveils new oversized event badges in degradable material.
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idesco Corp., a leading New York-based ID card solutions provider, today announced the company is now offering oversized degradable ID cards to customers in addition to the standard oversized cards. These new environmental-friendly cards will help event managers offer an eco-friendly solution to their customers. The cards went through stringent testing by Northeast Laboratories, Inc. which included a degradation test according to Method ASTM D5511 – Standard Test Method for determining Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under High-Solids Anaerobic-Digestion Conditions.
Idesco has a strong presence in the event industry and has been working closely with event managers to help bring them the latest card technology over the years. With an extensive line of oversized ID card printers, Idesco gives customers the option of either buying or renting printers for all their events. Event managers can select from a full range of oversized printers and can now order these degradable cards for the XXL and the Zebra ZC10L printers.
"Idesco is happy to be able to offer our customers an environmentally friendly option when it comes to oversized credentials," states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco Corp. "We are thrilled to not only help our environment, but give our customers all the options that they need when it comes to their ID card solutions."
These degradable cards are available blank or fully preprinted. Ordering preprinted cards in advance helps speed up the registration process at a live event and keep lines moving. Attendees and visitors will get a professional badge while reducing their environmental footprint.
Idesco offers event managers many options when it comes to streamlining their badging process. For more information on Idesco's broad line of oversized ID card solutions and new degradable cards, contact Idesco at 212-889-2530 or visit http://www.idesco.com.
About Idesco Corp.
Over the last seven decades, Idesco has provided secure ID badging solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries to help keep people safe and secure. Idesco has worked with Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, government offices and event venues. Idesco Corp. carries an extensive line of ID card solutions such as ID card printers, photo ID systems, ID card software, card printer supplies, ID cameras, and badge accessories. For further information, visit http://www.idesco.com.
