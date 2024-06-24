IDgo Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

IDgo announces an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDgo today announced an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase IDgo and offer a simple, fast, and secure authentication method via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. IDgo authentication offers Q2 customers protection from account takeover attacks that can result in loss of funds.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 software development kit (SDK) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

"Integrating IDgo with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform empowers Q2 customers with a streamlined login and multi-factor authentication process for potential high-risk transactions like funds transfers and remote deposit captures," said Rocky Scales, IDgo's CEO.

To learn more about IDgo and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program

About IDgo

IDgo, www.idgo.io, is a user authentication platform that offers device-based biometric authentication with superior user experience compared to existing authentication methods. Leveraging mobile and network technolgies and the FIDO (fast identity online) authentication standard enables IDgo to eliminate passwords or sharing of personal information during authentication. As a no-code/low-code and omnichannel solution that does not require a downloaded application, customers can deploy IDgo easily in any customer engagement channel without using extensive IT resources or integration programming.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

