Idília Ramos shares her transformative journey in 'Saved by Love and Faith'

LAGOS, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and educator Idília Ramos announces the release of "Saved by Love and Faith (English) Salva pelo Amor e pela Fé (Portuguese)" (published by Balboa Press). This bilingual memoir serves as both a spiritual guide and a travelogue, offering readers a unique lens through which to examine their own lives and beliefs.

"Saved by Love and Faith" chronicles Ramos' extraordinary journey to some of the world's most beautiful and spiritually significant locations. Framed as an autobiographical self-help guide, the book illustrates how love and faith have been instrumental in the author's personal healing and transformation. In telling her story, she focuses on eight different places and temples she visited over the course of a year. From the Church of Santo António in Portugal to Hagia Sophia in Turkey, she offers a detailed and enjoyable description, accompanied by discoveries, coincidences and reflections on the most diverse themes that arose during these visits, which are nonetheless passages in the life of a woman who was seeking mental and emotional health. Her travels helped discover peace, clarity, self-love, forgiveness, positive thinking, and gratitude in her own life, and she encourages others to do the same.

"The book's mission is to inspire young people or adults with difficulties, who live in a dysfunctional, broken family, with addictions or mental illness, to have faith, hope in the future, believe that tomorrow can always be better, that they are not a sentence of failure or eternal sadness," the author states. "I want to counteract the belief held by many that those who are born crooked, late or never get it right. May it be a way for people to find themselves in their spirituality or to find a path, a hope, because life is made by walking in love and faith. If I can inspire one person with this book to believe that it is possible to be successful, despite not having been born into a golden cradle, but into a troubled family, then it has already been worth writing. That person will be able to help someone else, and then someone else, and my mission will be accomplished."

"Saved by Love and Faith" is a call to anyone searching for clarity and peace, providing the tools to transform adversity into strength. The book is available now at major online retailers and may be purchased directly through https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856574-saved-by-love-and-faith-english-salva-pelo-amor-e-pela-fe-portuguese.

Idília Ramos is an inspiring figure who has achieved great success in her personal and professional life. Born in Lagos, Portugal, she overcame a challenging upbringing to earn degrees in human resources management and psychology. She worked for two large Portuguese companies as a human resources manager and was appointed as chief human resources officer of one of them at the age of 28. Driven by a passion for education, Ramos founded a successful school in her hometown, receiving national recognition for her leadership. She has been married for over 25 years and is a mother of three. Ramos is also an avid traveler and writer, dedicated to inspiring others through her life story of resilience and determination.

