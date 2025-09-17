IDIQ Partners with NCRA to Transform Rent Payments into Credit Building for Millions of Renters

"This partnership between IDIQ and the NCRA solves a massive markets problem," said Nikki Boehle, Senior Vice President, Multi-Family Channel, at IDIQ. Post this

"This partnership between IDIQ and the NCRA solves a massive markets problem," said Nikki Boehle, Senior Vice President, Multi-Family Channel, at IDIQ. "Renters are already demonstrating financial responsibility through consistent rent payments. Now these payments will finally count toward building their credit history, opening doors to better financial opportunities such as access to loans and lower interest rates."

Partnership Creates Triple Win Across Housing Ecosystem

The IDIQ-NCRA alliance delivers measurable benefits across the entire rental housing value chain:

For Renters: Monthly rent payments are securely reported to all three major credit bureaus, helping establish or strengthen credit history without taking on additional debt. Early data shows renters typically see meaningful credit score increases within months of enrollment.

For Property Managers: Rent payment reporting serves as a powerful differentiator in competitive markets while encouraging on-time payments and improving resident retention. Properties offering credit-building amenities report higher renewal rates and reduced turnover costs.

For NCRA Member Screening Companies: The partnership transforms one-time resident screening transactions into ongoing client relationships, creating new revenue streams while deepening property management partnerships.

Beyond Rent Reporting — Comprehensive Financial Wellness

This partnership extends beyond rent payment reporting to include IDIQ's full financial intelligence suite. NCRA membership will offer residents access to IdentityIQ® for robust identity theft protection and CreditBuilderIQ℠ for personalized credit-building action plans, creating a comprehensive financial wellness platform.

This holistic approach addresses the growing demand from both renters and property managers for value-added services that support long-term resident success and retention.

"NCRA members help open doors to housing for consumers through their tenant screening services. It makes sense that we can further help those consumers once they are in their apartments through the NCRA/IDIQ partnership," said Eric J. Ellman, President of NCRA.

Addressing Market Demand for Credit Access

The partnership comes as housing costs continue rising and credit access remains challenging for many Americans. Traditional credit building methods often require taking on debt, making rent payment reporting an attractive alternative for the millions of Americans who prioritize responsible spending over borrowing.

The service integrates seamlessly into existing property management workflows, with flexible enrollment options and automated monthly reporting to all three major credit bureaus.

About IDIQ

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. The IDIQ flagship brand, IdentityIQ®, offers real-time fraud alerts and credit report information to both protect and educate consumers. Popular IDIQ brands also include MyScoreIQ® for financial health and protection; Credit & Debt®, a credit and debt education-based membership platform; and IDIQ® Pre-Paid Legal Services℠, a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits.

The CreditBuilderIQ℠ and CreditScoreIQ℠ brands for DIY credit-building innovative tools along with the all-in-one customer relationship management tool Disco℠ round out the IDIQ full suite of products.

About National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA)

Founded in 1992, the National Consumer Reporting Association is a national trade organization representing consumer reporting agencies and associated professionals that provide products and services to hundreds of thousands of mortgage lenders and property managers, who utilize consumer reports in their housing decisions.

