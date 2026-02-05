IDL Web Inc. Expands E-commerce Service Lineup for Brands, Sellers, and Agencies

IDL Web's marketing department is now offering a complete set of solutions for various types of e-comm industry players: 360 marketing for e-commerce brands, white-label services for niche agencies, as well as a special partnership program for emerging and growing sellers.

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDL Web Inc., a Toronto-based web development and digital marketing agency, officially announces the rollout of its expanded e-commerce service lineup. Designed to help brands launch faster and sell smarter, the new e-commerce services help businesses in Canada, the USA, and worldwide to scale profitably across both owned storefronts and major marketplaces.

What's new: A complete e-commerce growth suite

E-commerce Marketing Solutions

Launching a new product or trying to turn "decent sales" into consistent growth? IDL Web Inc. supports e-commerce teams with go-to-market planning, product launch support, branding or rebranding, private labeling and product sourcing guidance, integrations, and day-to-day ops support. This is best for those who need a clear plan and a reliable execution partner to move faster.

Standard E-commerce Support (Shopify, WooCommerce, VirtueMart, and more)

If your store is live but needs to perform better, this is the backbone support you need. Standard Ecommerce Support covers the day-to-day needs of running an online store on platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, or VirtueMart. This is best when you're building or improving stores, connecting payment and shipping systems, upgrading your product pages, or running your marketing campaigns.

Marketplaces Management (Amazon and beyond)

Say you're expanding from your website into Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, Wayfair, or Etsy, but do not want the learning curve to cost you revenue. IDL Web Inc. helps sellers handle the complexity of Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Etsy, and even newer platforms like TikTok Shop. Services include setting up accounts properly, creating and optimizing listings, managing large catalogs, handling Amazon Brand Registry, and running marketplace ads.

Learn more about these services here: https://idlwebinc.com/ecommerce-marketing-solutions/

Introducing the IDL Web Inc. Partner's Program:

For agencies, developers, and consultants who need dependable execution behind the scenes, IDL Web Inc. is also launching a Partner's Program with special partner rates and white-label support.

This is for teams who want a delivery partner they can trust for:

Web design and development

Digital marketing and campaign execution

Website security, hosting, and maintenance

Custom plug-in and CMS extension development

Learn more: https://idlwebinc.com/partners-program/

Availability

The expanded e-commerce services and Partner's Program are now available. Businesses can engage IDL Web Inc. for one-time builds and audits, implementation support, or ongoing management, depending on their goals and internal capacity.

About IDL Web Inc.

IDL Web Inc. is a Toronto-based web development and digital marketing agency serving clients worldwide. The team helps businesses build, improve, and support e-commerce websites and digital systems through development, maintenance, performance improvements, and marketing execution.

