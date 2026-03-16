IDOC Expands Vision Forward Events Program in 2026, Bringing High-Impact Education and Networking Closer to Members

"Vision Forward reflects our commitment to meeting members where they are and increasing accessibility to the resources that help independent practices succeed," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. Post this

Built specifically for independent practice owners and their teams, Vision Forward provides focused opportunities for strategic business planning, operational insight, and candid peer discussion. Originally launched as a pilot in Fall 2024, the program saw strong engagement in Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver. Now, IDOC is expanding the footprint to serve more practices without requiring cross-country travel.

In 2026, Vision Forward will evolve into a 1.5-day regional experience designed primarily for practice owners and office managers. Members can expect:

Structured, owner-led roundtable discussions with fellow independent ODs

Practical business education from IDOC subject-matter experts

Direct access to trusted partners aligned to support operational, clinical, and growth priorities

Clear insight into IDOC's latest tools and resources that drive long-term practice success

Each event will remain intentionally sized to encourage open dialogue and actionable takeaways, ensuring members leave with practical strategies they can implement immediately.

"Vision Forward reflects our commitment to meeting members where they are and increasing accessibility to the resources that help independent practices succeed," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. "By regionalizing these events, we're making it easier for more doctors and their teams to access high-quality education, connect with peers, and gain real business value without the burden of extensive travel or time away from their practices."

Vision Forward 2026 Cities and Dates:

Chicago, IL – Hyatt Centric | June 26-27

Boston, MA – InterContinental Boston | July 17-18

Salt Lake City, UT – Asher Adams, Autograph Collection | Sept. 25-26

Atlanta, GA – Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead | Oct. 9-10

Phoenix, AZ – Hyatt Regency | Nov. 6-7

Feedback, participation levels, and regional engagement insights from 2026 will inform further expansion of Vision Forward in 2027, ensuring the program continues to evolve in direct response to member needs.

Join IDOC Essential to unlock access to IDOC's full portfolio of member-exclusive events, including Vision Forward. Learn more and explore upcoming events at idoc.net/optometry-conferences-events.

IDOC: Independent Together.

About IDOC

IDOC is the leading independent alliance in the U.S. and part of the world's largest community of passionate, independent optometrist business owners. A global community of over 7,000 optometrist business owners, caring for over 50 million patients, dispensing over 25 million pairs of glasses, and supplying over 1 billion contact lenses every year.

IDOC's purpose is to empower independent optometric business owners to change lives through better sight. The organization delivers the benefits of scale through access to the world's largest vertically integrated optical supply chain, alongside world-class strategic and operational support dedicated exclusively to independent practices. For more information, visit IDOC.net.

Media Contact

Brooke Sundermier, IDOC, 1 2144582255, [email protected]

SOURCE IDOC