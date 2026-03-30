IDOC Launches easyvision™, a Member-Exclusive Contact Lens Brand Manufactured by CooperVision

New daily lens range gives independent practices a powerful tool to compete on value while protecting in-practice contact lens sales.

TRUMBULL, Conn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDOC, the leading privately held U.S. Alliance for independent optometrist business owners, today announced the launch of easyvision™, a new private label contact lens portfolio created exclusively for IDOC member practices. Manufactured by CooperVision, easyvision™ daily disposable contact lens ranges are a customer brand family of MyDay® and clariti® 1 day.

easyvision™ is designed to help independent optometrists compete more effectively in a market increasingly shaped by online retailers and large-scale sellers. Available at prices lower than branded contact lenses, easyvision™ gives members greater control over how they compete, whether that means increasing profitability, matching competitive pricing, or offering patient savings. easyvision™ enables IDOC members to deliver strong value to patients while protecting margins and keeping contact lens purchases in-house.

"Independent optometrists are facing increasing pressure as contact lens sales continue to shift online," said Dave Brown, CEO of IDOC. "easyvision™ is designed to give our members a competitive advantage — combining the trusted manufacturing expertise of CooperVision with a solution that helps deliver strong value to patients while keeping contact lens purchases in the practice."

Contact lenses remain a key driver of patient retention and recurring revenue for independent practices. With easyvision™, IDOC members gain a new tool to strengthen their contact lens business while delivering the comfort, convenience, and performance patients want.

"CooperVision has long been dedicated to championing independent eye care professionals and strengthening their position in a rapidly evolving marketplace," said Steven Robins, President, Americas at CooperVision. "Our collaboration with IDOC underscores that commitment. With easyvision™, we're equipping practices with a high-quality contact lens option that not only supports exceptional patient outcomes, but also reinforces the long-term vitality of independent optometry."

Ordering for easyvision™ opens today for IDOC members. To learn more, visit IDOC.net.

IDOC: Independent Together.

About IDOC

IDOC is the leading independent alliance in the U.S. and part of the world's largest community of passionate, independent optometrist business owners. A global community of over 7,000 optometrist business owners, caring for over 50 million patients, dispensing over 25 million pairs of glasses, and supplying over 1 billion contact lenses every year.

IDOC's purpose is to empower independent optometric business owners to change lives through better sight. The organization delivers the benefits of scale through access to the world's largest vertically integrated optical supply chain, alongside world-class strategic and operational support dedicated exclusively to independent practices. For more information, visit IDOC.net.

Media Contact

Trailblaze for IDOC, IDOC, 1 2144582255, [email protected], https://idoc.net

SOURCE IDOC