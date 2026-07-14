IDOC Unveils "Stronger Together" Theme for Connection 2027, Opens Call for Speakers

Annual conference will bring together independent optometrists, practice teams and industry leaders February 11–13, 2027, in Denver, with speaker submissions open through July 31

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDOC is excited to announce "Stronger Together" as the theme for Connection 2027, the organization's annual member conference. Bringing together independent optometrists, practice owners, industry leaders, and practice staff from across the country, Connection 2027 celebrates the strength of independent optometry and the power of community in a changing industry.

Connection 2027: Stronger Together is where independent optometry comes together to access the relationships, resources, solutions, and support needed to thrive. Attendees will experience the full power of the IDOC network—from trusted peers and strategic vendor partners to innovative business solutions and tools designed to help practices compete, grow, and deliver exceptional patient care.

Over three dynamic days, members will build meaningful connections, discover new opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and gain valuable insights, all with the shared goal of helping independent practices succeed, together.

Connection 2027 will take place February 11–13, 2027, at the beautiful Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

Call for Speakers Now Open

To bring the "Stronger Together" theme to life, IDOC is seeking engaging speakers with innovative, practical, and impactful content that will inspire independent optometry professionals and their teams.

IDOC welcomes proposals for a variety of session formats, including lectures, panel discussions, and interactive workshops.

We're looking for bold, insightful speakers to lead:

Foundational sessions for newer ODs

Advanced content for seasoned professionals

Workshops and panels for optometric staff

From clinical innovation and CE-certified education to marketing, leadership, and technology—if you have expertise that can help shape the blueprint for success, we want to hear from you.

Here are the type of courses we are looking for to build our agenda:

Staff Training Courses for Opticians, Optometric Techs, Billers, Front Desk, etc.

Staff Management (Team Building, Motivation, Training Implementation, etc.)

Practice Management (Time Management, Delegating, Managing Multiple Locations, etc.)

Customer Service

Billing Compliance

Office Design

Emerging Technology (AI, Equipment, Software, etc.)

Stress Management

Bootcamps and Hands-on Workshops (Frame Adjustments, Phone Triage, Troubleshooting, etc.)

Medical Courses (Dry Eye, Glaucoma, AMD, Corneal Disease, Ulcers, etc.)

Specialty Courses (Ortho-K, Pediatrics, Myopia, Scleral, etc.)

Submission Details

Please complete submission by July 31st to be considered. If you have any questions please reach out to [email protected].

Submit your proposal here.

Speaker submissions should include:

Course title

Session summary and learning objectives

Speaker biography

Relevant professional experience

COPE certification information (if applicable)

Media Contact

Brooke Sundermier, IDOC, 1 2144582255, [email protected]

SOURCE IDOC