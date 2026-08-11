IDOC's Vision Forward Series Gives Independent Optometrists the Tools for Success

Small-group events in Atlanta (Oct. 9-10) and Phoenix (Nov. 6-7) help practice owners and office managers strengthen performance and long-term viability

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDOC is continuing its commitment to make independent business ownership easier by bringing its Vision Forward events to more regions. Following successful workshops in Chicago and Boston, the 2026 series continues with events in Atlanta and Phoenix, equipping local practice owners with the strategic clarity and peer collaboration they need to build a successful business.

Vision Forward is IDOC's series of regional, small-group events designed to strengthen the performance and long-term success of independent optometry practices. The two-day events deliver practical, customized takeaways through expert-led sessions, goal setting, and structured workshops, without requiring practice owners to step away from their office for extended periods of time. The workshops bring together practice owners and their leadership teams, providing consultative business training, peer insights, and access to expert resources that support operational and clinical goals. Attendees also have the opportunity to join interactive roundtable discussions, fostering meaningful conversations around common practice challenges, emerging trends, and practical solutions.

"Independent optometrists are facing unprecedented pressure from corporate consolidation that's reducing margins on product sales," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. "To help them compete, IDOC equips owners to serve more patients, compete across the full market, and deliver accessible care without sacrificing margin. Through Vision Forward, we provide expert-led training and peer collaboration, giving practice leaders the strategic clarity, growth insights, and actionable roadmap they need to build stronger, more profitable practices."

This year's final two workshops are in Atlanta (Oct. 9-10) and Phoenix (Nov. 6-7). Both events will feature expert-led and peer-driven discussions, structured goal-setting activities, and a keynote speaker session. In addition to the workshop, the Phoenix event will include an optional IDOC Labs GSRx optical tour and lunch, giving attendees a chance to explore cutting-edge optical lab capabilities. A core subset of IDOC vendor partners will also be in attendance throughout both events, providing opportunities for attendees to discover the latest product innovations and the savings available through IDOC membership.

"The meeting in Chicago was great and we came away energized and ready to make some positive changes," said Dr. Benjamin Whittredge, OD at Southwind Eyecare. "We are developing and implementing an action plan for some staffing changes, improving our office culture, and growing our practice."

Following overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, IDOC is expanding its Vision Forward series in 2027, doubling the number of events and bringing these high-impact workshops to more independent optometrists across the country. To secure a seat at an upcoming Vision Forward session, register at IDOC.net.

IDOC: Independent Together.

About IDOC

IDOC is the leading independent alliance in the U.S. and part of the world's largest community of passionate, independent optometrist business owners. A global community of over 7,000 optometrist business owners, caring for over 50 million patients, dispensing over 25 million pairs of glasses, and supplying over 1 billion contact lenses every year.

IDOC's purpose is to empower independent optometric business owners to change lives through better sight. The organization delivers the benefits of scale through access to the world's largest vertically integrated optical supply chain, alongside world-class strategic and operational support dedicated exclusively to independent practices. For more information, visit IDOC.net.

Media Contact

Brooke Sundermier, Trailblaze for IDOC, 1 2144582255, [email protected], idoc.net

SOURCE Trailblaze for IDOC