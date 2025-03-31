IDR, Inc. and IDR Healthcare Named as ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women for Third Consecutive Year

"Winning ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women award for the third consecutive year for IDR and first time for IDR Healthcare individually is evidence of our unwavering devotedness to empowering women in staffing," said Ashley Holahan, President and CEO of IDR and IDR Healthcare. Post this

Further, women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles. Fewer than 0.1% of staffing firms in the United States and Canada qualified to earn the Best Staffing Firms for Women designation, making this a prestigious recognition for staffing firms seeking to hire and retain top internal talent. The award is a reflection of IDR Inc. and IDR Helthcare's pledge to promoting an all-encompassing, loyal, and empowering environment for women at every level of the organization.

"I'm excited to unveil the companies recognized on the third annual Best Staffing Firms for Women list," stated Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, these exceptional firms deserve applause for championing and empowering their female employees. Despite persistent challenges like pay disparity and limited advancement opportunities, these firms are at the forefront of fostering growth and elevating women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to these outstanding organizations for their unwavering commitment to gender diversity and equality."

"At IDR and IDR Healthcare, we believe that a diverse and equitable workplace is the foundation of success—not just for our company, but for the industry as a whole," said Ashley Holahan, President and CEO of IDR and IDR Healthcare, "Winning this award for the third consecutive year for IDR and first time for IDR Healthcare individually is evidence of our unwavering devotedness to empowering women in staffing. Our dedication to elevating the experiences of women, as well as individuals from all backgrounds, lies at the heart of our company's vision."

IDR Inc. and IDR Healthcare's culture is built on core values that promote leadership, growth, and opportunity for all employees. Through mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, and an emphasis on work-life balance, the company continues to set the standard for inclusivity in the staffing industry.

For more information about IDR Inc. and IDR Healthcare its award-winning workplace culture, visit https://www.idr-inc.com/.

About IDR Inc.

IDR, Inc. is an award-winning, employee-owned staffing firm with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA and offices in the Nashville, Dallas, and Denver markets. Recognized for their expertise and the high-touch approach of their Engagement Management Program, IDR continues to build rewarding partnerships with companies and consultants alike. Their best-in-class service has earned them the ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards ten times and continues to gain them industry and client recognition. For more information on IDR, visit www.idr-inc.com or call 770.671.0040.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for staffing & recruiting firms. We offer firms a sophisticated alternative to manual processes and basic survey tools, then pair that with world-class customer care and support. Ours is an efficient, industry-focused solution that provides data-driven insights to equip service teams with a real-time understanding of client and internal employee interactions and satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Media Contact

IDR Marketing, IDR, Inc., 1 7706710040, [email protected], https://www.idr-inc.com/

SOURCE IDR, Inc.