IDR, Inc. Earns 2025 "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation" Recognition

"This award is especially meaningful because it celebrates the everyday moments that define who we are as a company," said Ashley Holahan, President & CEO of IDR, Inc. "It's the way our teams show up for each other, celebrate wins big and small, and take ownership of our shared success. Recognition like this validates that a people-first culture isn't just good for morale, it's the foundation for lasting growth."

Since its founding in 1998, IDR has built a culture grounded in transparency, empowerment, and service. The employee-owned structure not only differentiates its business model but also drives a workplace where every team member is invested in the firm's success, and in turn, the success of its clients. This alignment of purpose, performance, and people continue to earn IDR recognition at both the regional and national levels.

In joining the 2025 Best & Brightest winners, IDR is among organizations that have distinguished themselves through purposeful investments in their workforce and inclusive, forward-looking practices. "These companies have excelled by prioritizing their workplace culture," said Jennifer Kluge, President & CEO of NABR. "By putting their employees first, this exceptional group of top-tier leaders has created a strong foundation that sets them apart as leaders in their industries and communities."

For more information about IDR, Inc. and its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional staffing solutions and employee excellence, please visit www.idr-inc.com.

About IDR, Inc.

IDR, Inc. is an award-winning, 100% employee-owned staffing and professional services firm headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, with offices in Nashville, Dallas and Denver. Founded in 1998, the company specializes in IT and professional staffing and is committed to empowering people and delivering meaningful career and business outcomes through strategic partnerships, exceptional service and a deeply embedded culture of ownership and accountability. Learn more at www.idr-inc.com.

About the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® Program

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® program, produced by the National Association for Business Resources, recognizes organizations across the U.S. that are excelling in workplace culture and human-resource practices. Winning companies are evaluated by an independent research firm across the categories noted above. For more information on the program, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

