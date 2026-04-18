IDR, Inc. Earns ClearlyRated's 2026 Best Staffing Firms for Women Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

"Earning this award year after year is a testament to our team's dedication to creating an environment rooted in inclusion, accountability, and opportunity. We're committed to building on this momentum and continuing to raise the bar," said Will Hayes, Chief Operating Officer of IDR. Post this

Based entirely on validated employee feedback, the award highlights firms that are setting the standard for gender equity and inclusion within the staffing industry. Winners have demonstrated measurable success in creating environments where women feel supported, engaged, and empowered to grow their careers.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row," expressed CEO Ashley Holahan. "We believe at IDR that empowering women is essential to building a strong, innovative, and successful organization. This award reflects the intentional efforts we've made to create an environment where women feel supported, valued, and inspired to grow their careers."

This distinction places IDR among a select group of firms across the U.S. and Canada that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to workplace excellence for women. Fewer than a fraction of staffing firms qualify for this recognition, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

"As we continue to grow, maintaining a culture where women can succeed and lead is a top priority," said Will Hayes, Chief Operating Officer of IDR. "Earning this award year after year is a testament to our team's dedication to creating an environment rooted in inclusion, accountability, and opportunity. We're committed to building on this momentum and continuing to raise the bar."

IDR continues to prioritize initiatives that support professional development, mentorship, and leadership opportunities for women, while promoting a culture deeply-rooted in respect, collaboration, and growth.

For more information about IDR and its award-winning culture, visit www.idr-inc.com.

About IDR, Inc.

IDR, Inc. is an award-winning, employee-owned staffing and workforce solutions firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with offices in Nashville, Dallas, and Denver. Known for its high-touch engagement model and partnership-first approach, IDR delivers tailored talent solutions that help organizations thrive in a dynamic labor market. The company has earned industry accolades for client and talent satisfaction, including multiple ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® awards. For more information, visit www.idr-inc.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain a deeper understanding of client and employee satisfaction through validated survey programs and industry benchmarking. Its Best of Staffing® awards recognize firms that deliver outstanding service based entirely on feedback from their clients and employees.

Media Contact

IDR Marketing, IDR, Inc., 1 770671-0040, [email protected], idr-inc.com

SOURCE IDR, Inc.