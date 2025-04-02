IDR, Inc. Named One of Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For

IDR is honored to be named one of SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2025—our 6th time earning this recognition! We're proud of our team and culture that make this achievement possible.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDR Inc., a leading provider of IT staffing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For. This incredible honor, sponsored by Sense, recognizes staffing firms that excel in creating an exceptional work environment for their employees. IDR Inc. earned this distinction in the category of staffing firms with 51-200 employees based on feedback from an independent, confidential employee survey conducted in late 2024. This is IDR Inc.'s sixth time winning this award, a triumph they are incredibly proud of accomplishing.

"SIA's 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For program winners demonstrate the ability to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry by maintaining a steadfast commitment to culture, leadership, and adaptability," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "These top firms don't just navigate change — they embrace it with a growth mindset, staying laser-focused on shifting customer and marketplace needs. By investing in and empowering their employees, they build stronger, more resilient businesses. Congratulations to our 2025 honorees for building stronger businesses by investing in and empowering their employees."

The winners of this year's Best Staffing Firms to Work For award were officially announced at the Executive Forum North America, held from March 10-13 at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. IDR Inc. was recognized among the highest-scoring firms in the competition, with representatives Ashley Holahan, Will Hayes, and Brandon Rogers attending the event to celebrate this achievement.

"We are so elated to be recognized once again by the incredible Staffing Industry Analysts" stated President and CEO Ashley Holahan, "our recognition is rooted in our values: to truly never settle for anything but the best for our employees, embracing an ever-evolving landscape. Our people are our priority."

In an era where job satisfaction is closely tied to feeling valued, the best workplaces go beyond financial incentives. Whether it's personalized gifts or early-out days, these companies understand that small gestures create lasting impacts. As part of this recognition, IDR Inc. will be featured in the March/April 2025 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine and listed on the Best Staffing Firms to Work For website.

For more information about IDR Inc. and its award-winning work environment, please visit idr-inc.com.

