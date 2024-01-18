IDV Industry Leader, Manos Mavrikos, Joins FaceTec as VP

We have seen a rapid increase in usage from a wide range of industries, as well as distribution partner growth, and we welcome Manos's expertise as we empower our customers and partners with more self-hosted KYC features. Post this

Manos's experience in the software and SaaS industry started at Microsoft and now includes over a decade in the digital identity space, working with both startups and enterprise-level organizations across various sectors and in numerous regions. As the Vice President of Customer & Partner Success, Manos will ensure the continued expansion of FaceTec's partner ecosystem. He will also oversee the development and implementation of partner-centric solutions and develop global best practices that align with FaceTec's vision and values.

"FaceTec's important contribution to increasingly important biometric user verification is an inflection point in the developing history of identity verification, binding real humans to their digital lives.," Manos Mavrikos said. "I am very excited to become a part of and contribute to a very talented, progressive team that will continue to influence and improve how users around the world manage their identities and protect their valuable information."

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States with staff in Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing well over 2 billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing remote identity proofing to a much higher level of security. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for access to mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

