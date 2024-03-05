IE Business School and the Laidlaw Foundation Launch Scholarship Fund for Women to earn their MBAs

We are committed to addressing the pernicious and persistent problem of too few women in the C-Suite. By providing Scholarships at the brilliant IE Business School, we hope to propel more extraordinary women into leadership roles." - Susanna Kempe, CEO of the Laidlaw Foundation. Post this

IE Laidlaw Scholars will receive bespoke programming including invaluable networking, mentoring and events.

"We are committed to addressing the pernicious and persistent problem of too few women in the C-Suite. By providing Scholarships at the brilliant IE Business School, we hope to propel more extraordinary women into leadership roles," said Susanna Kempe, CEO of the Laidlaw Foundation.

"It is an honour for IE University to collaborate with The Laidlaw Foundation on this very important mission to support the women business leaders of tomorrow and provide educational and advancement opportunities for those who come from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds," said Professor Gonzalo Garland, Executive Vice President of the IE Foundation at IE University. "Candidates who demonstrate a particular commitment to ethical leadership and to 'paying it forward' will be considered for scholarships for IE Business School's International MBA and Executive MBA programs."

Those interested in learning more or applying to become a Laidlaw Scholar at IE University can visit the website here.

About the Laidlaw Foundation

The Laidlaw Foundation invests in the education of the underprivileged and underrepresented in order to break the cycle of poverty, reduce inequality and develop a new generation of ethical leaders. Our funding supports five core programmes:

Sponsoring the Laidlaw Schools Trust – a growing, Multi Academy Trust in the North East of England , providing extraordinary education that transforms lives;

, providing extraordinary education that transforms lives; Developing a new generation of diverse leaders who embrace research-based decision-making and ethical leadership through our Laidlaw Scholars Leadership and Research programme at the world's leading universities;

Ensuring more women reach the C-Suite by providing MBA scholarships at London Business School , Oxford University's Saïd Business School, HEC Paris and now IE; and supporting women from lower socio-economic backgrounds to attend university through the Trinity College Dublin Trailblazer programme; as well as,

, Saïd Business School, HEC Paris and now IE; and supporting women from lower socio-economic backgrounds to attend university through the Trailblazer programme; as well as, Turbocharging good businesses by investing in start-ups founded by Laidlaw Scholars through a $50m venture capital fund, Laidlaw Scholars Ventures; and

venture capital fund, Laidlaw Scholars Ventures; and Building innovative and inspiring spaces in which pupils and students excel.

Princess Agina, Laidlaw Foundation, 44 7451 206325, [email protected], https://laidlawfoundation.com/

