IEA Chief: Clean Cooking is Africa's #1 Energy and Climate Issue

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an interview last week with Euractiv, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said, "Today in Africa, when it comes to energy and climate, the number one issue is clean cooking."

Birol added that he's asked the European Union to back a clean cooking initiative for Africa at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai and he plans to share a major funding proposal with officials of the European Commission and other European leaders to address the cooking crisis.