IEEE Launches First-Ever Industry-Focused World Technology Summit on AI Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IEEE announces the inaugural World Technology Summit (WTS) on AI Infrastructure, taking place Tuesday through Thursday, November 12-14, 2024, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.
Although artificial intelligence (AI) is a major news topic these days, the WTS conference takes a fresh and practical look at AI. WTS was created to examine what is needed in terms of industry infrastructure for AI to fulfill its promise. The current states of chip design, energy efficiency, cybersecurity, and even standards, for example, are not to the level required by the ever-increasing rate of development in AI, according to conference founders Michael Condry, a technology futurist and former Intel division CTO, with experience at Sun and Bell Labs as well; and David Snyder, a cybersecurity expert who has worked with Apple, Google, Kaiser Permanente, PayPal, and Yahoo!
"A lot of conferences are about the What of AI. This one is about the How – that is, the underlying infrastructure needed to support AI," said Snyder. "This means the silicon, systems, and applications, plus security, standards and regulations to provide the framework for success."
The WTS conference targets the design and development community currently defining and implementing the infrastructure needed to enable AI. To help guide product requirements, WTS conference speakers will share real-world challenges and strategies that lead to cooperation and successful implementations.
"We asked industry leaders what are the most important aspects of AI we should address and they told us they need a bridge between product development teams and the research community," said Condry. "This conference features speakers working at the cutting edge of what it takes to provide AI infrastructure now and in the future." WTS will offer more than 25 presentations by premier executives from AMD, ASML, Cadence, Cisco, IEEE, Intel, Google, Nvidia, Schneider Electric, and more.
All presentations and discussions are designed to appeal to executives, managers, and line engineers in industry, as well as AI researchers, product developers, and marketers. Legislators, regulators, and government agency personnel will also find it useful to participate.
The 2024 WTS program has been published, and registration and hotel reservations are now open at https://wts.ieee.org.
