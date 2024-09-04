IEEE Launches First-Ever Industry-Focused World Technology Summit on AI Infrastructure

"A lot of conferences are about the What of AI. This one is about the How – that is, the underlying infrastructure needed to support AI." Post this

"A lot of conferences are about the What of AI. This one is about the How – that is, the underlying infrastructure needed to support AI," said Snyder. "This means the silicon, systems, and applications, plus security, standards and regulations to provide the framework for success."

The WTS conference targets the design and development community currently defining and implementing the infrastructure needed to enable AI. To help guide product requirements, WTS conference speakers will share real-world challenges and strategies that lead to cooperation and successful implementations.

"We asked industry leaders what are the most important aspects of AI we should address and they told us they need a bridge between product development teams and the research community," said Condry. "This conference features speakers working at the cutting edge of what it takes to provide AI infrastructure now and in the future." WTS will offer more than 25 presentations by premier executives from AMD, ASML, Cadence, Cisco, IEEE, Intel, Google, Nvidia, Schneider Electric, and more.

All presentations and discussions are designed to appeal to executives, managers, and line engineers in industry, as well as AI researchers, product developers, and marketers. Legislators, regulators, and government agency personnel will also find it useful to participate.

The 2024 WTS program has been published, and registration and hotel reservations are now open at https://wts.ieee.org.

About IEEE World Technology Summit on AI Infrastructure

The 2024 IEEE World Technology Summit (WTS 2024) is an industry-focused event. The conference features speakers working at the cutting edge of what it takes to provide AI infrastructure now and in the future.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

