IEG Adds Matt Throumoulos to Serve As Vice President & General Manager Service

Prior to his time at Dal-Tile, Throumoulos served as Senior Director of Operations for Restaurant Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of cooking oil management and clean-hood system solutions for more than 37,000 restaurant and commercial foodservice customers nationwide. In this position, he directed national teams for field service technical operations, which included managing the customer call center, dispatching/routing, and implementing services for new customers. He supported drivers and 350 technicians across 41 nationwide locations and spearheaded the enterprise-wide implementation of Salesforce Field Service and Service Cloud.

"I am excited to join the IEG team and be part of such a well-respected market leader in the industry", said Matt Throumoulos. "This opportunity is one I am eager embrace and look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing value creation."

"I am thrilled to welcome Matt to the IEG team," said Brian Beth, CEO of IEG. "Matt is highly respected in the service industry as he continually provides his customers with a high-value service experience. Matt's process driven, winning approach, will help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our leadership position in the market."

The addition of Throumoulos is a key component to achieve IEG's strategic growth objectives and reinforces our commitment to a customer-focused culture across all IEG divisions.

About Impact Environmental Group

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group has grown into a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, compaction equipment, waste transportation, spill containment and dewatering. IEG divisions include Solid Waste, Environmental Waste, IEG Service and Trash Chutes as well as our EMEA divisions based in the UK. IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois with facilities located across the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

