IEI:Lead Expands Its Partnership With Howard University to Increase Learning Opportunities For Aspiring School District Leaders

"Howard University's School of Education's collaboration with IEI:Lead and our launch of the new Aspiring District Leader Institute are two huge milestones in IEI's commitment to nurture the next generation of exceptional educational leaders." — Doug Roberts, CEO, IEI Tweet this

In addition, cohort participants will be offered 55 continuing education hours as well as a certificate from Howard University by completing a practitioner-oriented capstone project. The capstone will challenge participants to combine what they learn throughout the programs with their professional experience to analyze a real-world issue, providing practical recommendations to their district leadership team.

"Howard University's School of Education's collaboration with IEI:Lead and our launch of the new Aspiring District Leader Institute are two huge milestones in IEI's commitment to nurture the next generation of exceptional educational leaders," said Doug Roberts, Founder and CEO of IEI. "Our continued relationship with Howard University provides our IEI:Lead participants with support on their journeys to becomes champions of equity and student achievement."

Over the course of the Winter 2024 cohorts, new and aspiring district leaders gather virtually once a week for two-hour sessions led this year by Dr. Joseph as well as Dr. Sarena Shivers, Deputy Executive Director of Professional Learning and Member Services, Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, Traci Davis, Superintendent Emeritus, and Tom Burton, Superintendent Emeritus, who will share their own unique perspectives, insights, and guidance.

"After overseeing the Winter 2023 cohort and observing the strides our participants made in their professional growth, I'm excited to help visionary leaders shape the future of their districts and improve student achievement," Dr. Joseph remarked. "The partnership between IEI and Howard University plays a key role in moving K-12 innovation forward."

The Winter 2024 Cohorts are open to all aspiring leaders, including non-IEI member districts. Classes begin November 7, 2023, culminating with a graduation celebration on March 10, 2024 in Puerto Rico, site of the IEI's National 2024 Spring Summit. A limited number of spots are available; to learn more or to register, visit the IEI:Lead website.

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

About Howard University

Howard University is one of the nation's leading research universities, dedicated to educating students from diverse backgrounds at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels. Guided by our extraordinary cadre of faculty, students are immersed in cutting-edge scholarship and innovation including nanotechnology, human genome research, atmospheric science, as well as the social science, arts and humanities.

Pull Quote

Media Contact

Sarah Williamson, Institute for Education Innovation, 503-349-3548, sarah@swpr-group.com

SOURCE Institute for Education Innovation