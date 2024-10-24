iEmulsions Corporation and Collaborative Aggregates Launch First-of-Its-Kind Dual Spray Bar Rejuvenated Fog Seal Distributor at LeeBoy Inc. Headquarters

Strategic partnership introduces innovative bio-based solutions to extend the lifespan of America's asphalt road networks

LINCOLNTON, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iEmulsions Corporation and Collaborative Aggregates LLC, a Cthulhu Ventures portfolio company created to commercialize technologized developed by the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry Company LLC, proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking dual spray bar Rejuvenated Fog Seal Distributor at LeeBoy Inc.'s headquarters, located at 500 Lincoln County Pkwy Ext, Lincolnton, NC 28092. This first-of-its-kind equipment marks a significant advancement in the application of life-extending bio-based chemistries for asphalt road preservation.

LeeBoy's President, Shannon Seymour, along with his engineering and sales teams, provided unanimous support to iEmulsions CEO, Brian Fennell, in the development and realization of this industry-changing initiative.

James Babcock, CEO of Collaborative Aggregates LLC, commented on the partnership:

"Extending the lifespan of our asphalt road networks has been our focus with the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) since 2018. During the 2018-2020 NCAT track cycle and beyond, Dr. Raquel Moraes monitored and continues to monitor both short-term and long-term performance testing of our bio-based rejuvenator, Delta Mist®, which has shown industry-leading long-term performance. Today, we are excited to announce our partnership with a very cost-effective technology to apply life-extending bio-based chemistries on America's asphalt road networks, in collaboration with Brian Fennell of iEmulsions Corporation."

This strategic partnership combines iEmulsions' patented dual spray bar technology with Collaborative Aggregates' proven bio-based rejuvenators. The collaboration aims to provide municipalities and road owners with an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient solution for extending the service life of asphalt pavements across the nation.

Brian Fennell, CEO of iEmulsions Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm:

"Our partnership with James Babcock, Collaborative Aggregates, and the incredible support from LeeBoy Inc. represent a significant milestone in our mission to offer the most cost-effective application equipment for road maintenance, specifically Open Graded Friction Course asphalt designs that cover over 70% of our nation's highways today. By integrating our patented technology with the proven performance of Delta Mist® HR and Delta S®, we're offering a superior solution that is not only proven by NCAT to extend the life of asphalt roads but also significantly reduces embodied carbon emissions and their environmental impact."

The launch event showcased the new equipment and highlighted the collaborative efforts of all parties involved. This initiative is set to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar pavement preservation industry by providing innovative solutions that are both sustainable and economically advantageous.

About iEmulsions Corporation

iEmulsions Corporation is a leader in pavement preservation technology, specializing in bio-based solutions that significantly extend the lifespan of asphalt road networks. With patented application methods and a focus on sustainability and cost-efficiency, iEmulsions is committed to transforming the road infrastructure industry.

About Collaborative Aggregates

Collaborative Aggregates LLC, a Cthulhu Ventures portfolio company dedicated to commercializing the technologies developed by the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry LLC, develops and markets environmentally friendly, high-performance products for the asphalt industry. Their bio-based rejuvenators, Delta Mist and Delta S, have been extensively tested and proven to enhance the durability and longevity of asphalt pavements.

