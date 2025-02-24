IES Makes Strategic Senior Hire to Drive North America Growth

"IES is uniquely positioned to help more organizations achieve their cost saving and sustainability goals" - Christy Martell, Senior Vice President, Revenue, North America Post this

"Through its associations with major customers including Arup, Jacobs, JLL and others, IES has an impressive track record of supporting the creation of sustainable built environments," said Martell. "Architectural, engineering and construction firms are striving to keep abreast of an evolving energy and compliance landscape, and property owners are seeking to maximize both energy and cost-efficiency; with its advanced building performance analytics tools, IES is uniquely positioned to help more organizations achieve their cost saving and sustainability goals."

With over 20 years of experience in energy optimization, market entry, and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, Martell brings a wealth of expertise in scaling sales functions and driving business growth in the clean tech and energy industries.

Prior to joining IES, Martell served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Enterprise at Arcadia, where she led demand generation and platform sales initiatives, helping provide organizations access to utility data and sustainable solutions. She has also held key leadership roles at Stem, Inc., Opower, and Bloom Energy, where she played an instrumental role in building effective sales teams and ensuring client success.

Martell began her career at Deloitte Consulting, working on strategic projects across energy, healthcare, and high-tech industries, with a focus on mergers, acquisitions, and go-to-market strategies. She holds an MBA with a focus on Energy from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and a BA in Economics and International Relations from Claremont McKenna College.

"Christy's deep expertise in the energy and clean tech sectors, combined with her strategic approach to growth and customer success, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact in North America," said IES Chief Commercial Officer, Craig Wheatley.

IES is a global climate tech company delivering innovative technology solutions and consultancy services to decarbonize the built environment. Over the last 30 years, IES has built a solid reputation as the leading global innovator in integrated performance-based analysis and is now home to the largest building physics analytics team in the world. Visit: iesve.com.

