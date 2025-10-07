IES Partners with USGBC California to Accelerate Professional Development and Progress Towards Decarbonization Goals

"Our partnership with IES will help strengthen California's leadership role in advancing net zero buildings and community resilience." -- Ben Stapleton, Executive Director of USGBC California. Post this

IES has long supported California's leadership on building performance and is one of only a few software providers certified by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for Title 24 compliance. With more than 30 years of global experience and the largest building physics analytics team in the world, IES is uniquely positioned to help practitioners in California apply modeling to improve efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance occupant health.

"Through this partnership, USGBC California participants will gain the skills to apply building energy modeling— vital for those looking to obtain Title 24 certification for nonresidential projects in the state," said Christy Martell, Senior Vice President for IES North America. "California leads the nation in climate action, and by working together we can help equip teams with world-class simulation capabilities to deliver measurable performance outcomes."

USGBC California is a statewide leader in driving innovation for green buildings and sustainable communities. To that end, USGBC California is launching a full-service Building Performance Hub to support the state's transition to high-performing buildings by providing policy guidance, technical resources, and collaborative implementation strategies. This partnership directly supports and advances this program, while underscoring the shared mission of both organizations: equipping practitioners with the knowledge and resources needed to design and operate buildings that meet the demands of a decarbonizing world.

"Our partnership with IES will help strengthen California's leadership role in advancing net zero buildings and community resilience," said Ben Stapleton, Executive Director of USGBC California. "By embedding building performance modeling into our workforce development programs, we're giving the next generation of professionals the tools to deliver healthier, more sustainable communities."

The partnership comes as IES prepares to participate in Greenbuild in November 2025, in Los Angeles, where the company will join leading innovators, policymakers, and practitioners in shaping the technologies and collaborations shaping a low-carbon future.

About IES

IES is a global climate tech company delivering innovative technology solutions and consultancy services to decarbonize the built environment. Over the last 30 years, IES has built a solid reputation as the leading global innovator in integrated performance-based analysis and is now home to the largest building physics analytics team in the world. Visit: iesve.com.

About USGBC California

USGBC California is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose vision is to transform California's built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable region for all. USGBC California, an independent chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, comprises green building communities across the state. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, USGBC California drives innovation in green building design, construction, and operations. Visit: usgbc-ca.org.

