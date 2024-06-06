iewpoint Educational Program Partners with Spectros Medical Devices to Showcase Groundbreaking Healthcare

Patient care and a dedication to patient education motivate continuous research and development from within the company. Post this

"T-Stat was the first device labeled by the FDA for Ischemia detection."

Spectros also develops the remote access system - OnCall. Allowing surgeons to "see" what the monitor is reading from remote locations, no matter where or when. "Having greater oversight to patient monitoring allows for more precise treatment and personalized bedside care." Ultimately, T-Stat helps surgeons take better care of their patients and helps hospitals better determine how many days patients need to stay in the hospital. Unnecessary stays expose patients to silent health risks.

T-Stat gives true insight into how the tissue is absorbing oxygen. No other device correlates so closely to venous saturation non-invasively.



"Our Mission is to support surgeons and empower patients…That means doing our part to revolutionize healthcare by providing cutting-edge medical device technology and software that enhance patient outcomes and the recovery process." - Rob Pupelis

Spectros Medical Devices is a leading medical technology company based in Houston, Texas. The technology was developed in Silicon Valley and is managed in one of the largest medical cities in the world, Houston Texas. Spectros is committed to leveraging technology to transform the healthcare landscape and drive positive change. Patient care and a dedication to patient education motivate continuous research and development from within the company.

With their novel white light technology, Spectros specializes in patient monitoring in the OR, in the ICU, during endoscopy and throughout lengthy hospital stays. All applications focus on monitoring proper perfusion. The human body cannot survive without oxygen, knowing how much is being delivered throughout the body is critical during treatment and management.

"Patients and their families can experience a greater sense of security and peace of mind knowing that their flap/post op surgery is being closely monitored" - T-stat Patient, Lacey Terpstra

In addition to this collaboration, Viewpoint and Spectros Medical Devices encourage viewers to explore resources for breast cancer patients undergoing reconstructive microsurgery and natural breast reconstruction with free tissue flaps. More than 1.8 million Americans are diagnosed with cancer every year, and over 5.7 million undergo reconstructive surgery annually. Organizations like Breast Cancer.org, Plastic Surgery.org, and the DIEP C Foundation provide crucial resources for those beginning their breast cancer and reconstruction journey.

Online tools such as The Breast Advocate app empower patients with shared decision-making.

To discover a full list of organizations offering support, please visit the website at Spectros.com/patientresources.

