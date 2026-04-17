If Oklahoma City Wins The Championship, Your Mattress Is Free!

If OKC brings home the basketball championship, your mattress is free at Bob Mills Furniture. "This is a fun moment for Oklahoma," said Bob Mills. "You can feel it. People are paying attention, talking about the games, and we wanted to give them a way to be part of it." Post this

"This is a fun moment for Oklahoma," said Bob Mills, owner of Bob Mills Furniture. "You can feel it in OKC, you can feel it in Tulsa. People are paying attention, talking about the games, and we wanted to give them a way to be part of it."

How It Works:

Customers who purchase any mattress at Bob Mills Furniture in Oklahoma City or Tulsa during the promotional period are eligible. If the Oklahoma City basketball team wins the championship, those purchases are refunded.

There are no complicated steps. Customers simply visit the store, find the right mattress, and take part in the promotion.

Tapping Into the Moment:

Across Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the excitement has been hard to miss. From watch parties to conversations at work and home, the buzz has carried into everyday life.

At the same time, buying a mattress is one of those decisions people tend to put off. This promotion gives shoppers a reason to move now, turning something practical into something a little more exciting.

Inside Bob Mills Furniture, customers will find an exciting selection of mattresses, from budget-friendly options to more premium comfort levels. Whether someone is looking for a king mattress, a queen set, or just starting their mattress search, the goal is to make the process simple and comfortable.

Customers should take advantage of BedMatch®, a system designed to take the guesswork out of mattress shopping. Using 18 statistical measurements and thousands of calculations, BedMatch® helps match each person to the right mattress for proper support and comfort. The process only takes a few minutes and gives shoppers added confidence in their choice.

About Bob Mills Furniture:

Bob Mills Furniture has been family-owned since 1971, built on a simple idea. Take care of people, focus on quality, and make the experience easy.

With locations across Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas, the company offers a wide selection of furniture and mattresses designed for real homes and everyday life. From living room and bedroom furniture to mattresses and home accents, the focus is on helping customers find what works for them without the pressure.

In Oklahoma City and Tulsa, customers will find furniture stores designed to feel comfortable from the moment they walk in. Shoppers can take their time, explore different options, and get help when they need it. It is a straightforward way to shop for furniture and mattresses, built around how people actually want to buy.

Media Contact

Rebecca Sites, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 405-947-6500, [email protected], https://www.bobmillsfurniture.com/

SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture