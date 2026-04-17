If San Antonio's Basketball Team Wins the Championship, Your Mattress Is Free!

Shoppers who purchases a mattress at Bob Mills Furniture in San Antonio or Schertz during the promotional period could get their mattress for free if the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship. Post this

The offer is simple. Anyone who purchases a mattress at Bob Mills Furniture in San Antonio or Schertz during the promotional period could get their mattress for free if the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship.

"This came directly from the response we saw. This city showed up in a big way," said Bob Mills, owner of Bob Mills Furniture. "We saw how excited people were, and we wanted to keep that energy going. So we decided to take it into overtime with mattresses."

How It Works:

For shoppers who missed the first promotion or have been putting off replacing their mattress, this is another chance to take advantage. Customers who make a mattress purchase during the promotional window will be included. If the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship, those mattress purchased are refunded.

Mattresses are one of the most important investments in the home, and this promotion gives customers a reason to act now instead of waiting. "Why? It could be free! People spend a third of their lives on their mattress," Bob Mills said. "If you have been thinking about replacing your mattress, this is a great time to do it."

Visit Bob Mills Furniture

For shoppers coming from San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, or New Braunfels, the stores offer a wide range of mattress options, from budget-friendly choices to more premium comfort levels. Customers can stop by the San Antonio location at I-10 and De Zavala or visit the Schertz store along I-35 to learn more and shop the selection in person.

Customers should take advantage of BedMatch®, a system designed to take the guesswork out of mattress shopping. Using 18 statistical measurements and thousands of measurements, it helps match each person to the right mattress for proper support and comfort. The free process only takes a few minutes and is exclusive to Bob Mills Furniture.

About Bob Mills Furniture

Bob Mills Furniture has been family-owned since 1971, built on the belief that if you treat people right, they'll come back. With locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, the company offers a wide selection of furniture and mattresses in a relaxed, no-pressure environment, helping customers furnish their homes comfortably and confidently.

In San Antonio and Schertz, customers will find a wide selection of furniture and mattresses in a setting that feels easy to shop. People can take their time, look around, and get help when they need it. Bob Mills Furniture's straightforward way to shop for furniture and mattresses has quickly made it the top furniture store in San Antonio.

Media Contact

Rebecca Sites, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 405-947-6500, [email protected], https://www.bobmillsfurniture.com/win-it-all

SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture