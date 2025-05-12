If You Can't Find God, You Just Haven't Learned How To Look

Xulon Press presents a collection of articles pointing to God's treasures, hidden in plain sight.
GREENACRES, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Judith A. Jankowski invites readers to appreciate God's presence in the everyday through Precious Metals: Finding God's Treasures Along Life's Journey ($12.49, paperback, 9798868514906; $5.99, e-book, 9798868514913).
Jankowski has learned to find God's encouragement and comfort all throughout life, even in places where others wouldn't think to look. She can find God's presence in the grandeur of creation, but also in the boredom of the daily grind, and even in the challenges of suffering. Through these articles, she shares that insight so that others can also learn to see Him everywhere.
"Precious Metals is a collection of articles I wrote when I was the editor of my church's newsletter, "He Is Risen". When I knew God wanted me to get into publishing, Precious Metals was ready to go!" said Jankowski.
Judith A. Jankowski lives in Greenacres, Florida. She is a licensed minister at Church of the Risen Messiah, where she has worshipped for over 35 years and currently serves as the administrative assistant. Jankowski encourages everyone to enjoy an intimate relationship with God and experience His mighty, restorative power in their lives.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Precious Metals is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
