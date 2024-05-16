If You Feel Trapped In A Broken Healthcare System, This Book Is For You

Xulon Press presents natural alternatives to traditional healthcare.
FT. COLLINS, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kory L. Wilson and his family have experienced the benefits of information he shares in Home Remedies: A Guidebook To Breaking Away From Big Pharma ($15.99, paperback, 9781662896668; $6.99, e-book, 9781662896675).
Wilson wants to offer his readers an alternative to traditional healthcare and big pharma. Observing his mother's struggle with cancer, and other health issues within his family, he felt they were trapped in a cycle of taking medication to treat a condition, and then taking more medication to treat the side effects of the first one. With the home remedies he recommends, he and his family have been able to stop taking many prescribed medications and break that cycle.
"For years, I have collected health-related information and have since discovered an abundance of natural remedies. Now, I want to share them in hopes of helping others," said Wilson.
Kory L. Wilson is a husband and father from Colorado. He holds a B.S. degree in Mathematics and spent many years as a semi-professional mountain and cyclocross cyclist. Wilson was in a severe bike accident in 2006, and his recovery process inspired a search into remedies that would help alleviate the side effects of his injuries.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Home Remedies is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Kory L. Wilson, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
