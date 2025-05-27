If You Have Lost Touch With The Bible, Take This Opportunity To Reconnect

Xulon Press presents an invitation to explore the riches of God's Word.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jules Modlinski encourages the younger generations to find their way back to God with God's Gift To Mankind: His Word His Revelation His Legacy($17.99, paperback, 9798868517372; $32.99, dust jacket, 9798868517389; $8.99, e-book, 9798868517396.
There are many young people who consider themselves Christians, but have difficulty experiencing the Bible as a living, breathing guide for navigating life's complexities, seeing it rather as an outdated relic. Modlinski aspires to demonstrate that God's Word is relevant for His children and can be used to lead them to unexpected clarity and insight.
"In a culture that often values instant gratification over timeless truths, the book will hopefully encourage young falling faithful to rediscover the profound depth and transformative power of Scripture," said Modlinski.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Gift To Mankind is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
