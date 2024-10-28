If You Thought Worship Was Just Singing Christian Songs, You're Wrong

Xulon Press presents an illustration of the true meaning of worship.
STUARTS DRAFT, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deborah Brown shows readers what worship is in Journey to True Worship: "Awake Awake Deborah! Awake Awake; Utter A Song." (Judges 5:12) ($10.99, paperback, 9798868505522; $4.99, e-book, 9798868505539).
Brown has spent most of her life ministering to God's people through song, but that doesn't mean she has always felt like worshipping. She also spent seventeen years on medication for major depression, she lost her voice and her hearing, she grieved the death of her best friend and the failure of two marriages. Brown had to receive God's healing from this deep pain before she could learn how to truly worship Him in Spirit and in truth.
"My inspiration is the joy that I know God is receiving because we are waking up to what it really means to minister to Him. May this book do just that, and inspire countless others also," said Brown.
Deborah Brown has spent much of her life worshipping the Lord through music. Born into a musically gifted family, she became a church choir director at the age of fifteen, and then went to college on a music scholarship and graduated with a BA in education and a minor in music. Brown has had a variety of opportunities to use her gifts, both within the church and the professional world, as a performer, composer, speaker, teacher and director. Brown is the mother of three daughters and seven amazing grandchildren.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Journey to True Worship is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Deborah Brown, Salem Author Services, 540-849-8525, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article