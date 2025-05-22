If You Want To Be Successful, You Must Refuse To Be Lazy

"Enough of the excuses, refuse to be lazy and get to work. God will bless the work of your hands" Post this

"Enough of the excuses, refuse to be lazy and get to work. God will bless the work of your hands," said Otubuah.

Dr. Pastor. Mrs. Priscilla Otubuah is the First Lady of Victory Bible Church International, Living Waters Sanctuary City (Ontario, California). She serves in different ministries. Otubuah holds a double doctorate degree (PhD and DNP). She is also a dually board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. She is the owner and director of PriMer Healthcare, and Omanye Behavioral Health. Otubuah is the founder and president of MarketStyle International Health Outreach (MaSiHo), a non-for-profit organization focused on delivering healthcare in a market style to the nations of the world. She is married to Rev. Akrofi Otubuah and they are blessed with a son, Nii Kunim Kabu Otubuah. She is the author of several books, including: Service, Your Access To Royalty and I Did Not Learn This At NP School: A Practical Guide to Starting Your Own Nurse Practitioner Practice.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What Successful People Do is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

