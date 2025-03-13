If You Want To Follow God's Plan, You Need To Listen To His Voice

Xulon Press presents the autobiography of a woman who believes that God's plans are best.
SMYRNA, Tenn., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Linda Griffith shares her personal parallel with a Bible classic in Running Into God's Arms: After Taking The Jonah Journey ($14.49, paperback, 9798868511363; $6.99, e-book, 9798868511370.)
Jonah is famous for disobeying God and getting an all-expense-paid trip to Nineveh in the belly of a big fish. Griffith's path wasn't quite that dramatic, but she did learn that the obvious path is always the right one, and that God's plan for her to be an educator required her to listen and follow His leading, even when other circumstances in her life seemed to point her in another direction.
"I believe my journey will encourage and inspire you not to run away from God. Rather, every time you get off track, run to Him!" said Griffith.
Being a life-long learner is the philosophy of this seasoned educator. Linda Griffith has been a paraprofessional, teacher in general education and special education, school counselor and administrator. She knows there is still much to learn, especially in her spiritual journeys.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Running Into God's Arms is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Linda Griffith, Salem Author Services, 928-978-5971, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article