If Your Current Financial System Leaves You Feeling Stuck, Maybe It's Time For Something New

Xulon Press presents a how-to guide on helping your investments reach their full potential.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard Steady shares his method of financial sufficiency in The "U" Account: The Money Matrix ($17.99, paperback, 9781662883903; $27.99, hardcover, 9781662888717; $8.99, e-book, 9781662883910).

Steady has spent years managing businesses and advising clients on their finances, and he understands how the current financial system works. He explains this system to his readers, but more importantly, gives them a plan of action so that they can save, grow and utilize their money in an even better way.