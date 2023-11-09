If Your Current Financial System Leaves You Feeling Stuck, Maybe It's Time For Something New

Xulon Press presents a how-to guide on helping your investments reach their full potential.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard Steady shares his method of financial sufficiency in The "U" Account: The Money Matrix ($17.99, paperback, 9781662883903; $27.99, hardcover, 9781662888717; $8.99, e-book, 9781662883910).
Steady has spent years managing businesses and advising clients on their finances, and he understands how the current financial system works. He explains this system to his readers, but more importantly, gives them a plan of action so that they can save, grow and utilize their money in an even better way.
"The U account was constructed to eliminate the doubt that your time and money wouldn't reach its max potential so you can live your life in stride," said Steady.
Richard Steady is the owner of multiple businesses, a pastor, speaker, author, father and husband with over 20 years of experience in the financial consulting industry and 10 years in real estate investing.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The "U" Account is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
