IFC Expands Industry Leadership as Audrey Villeneuve is Appointed to Women in Insurance and Financial Services Board of Directors

"WIFS is a phenomenal organization created by women, for women, and I have been impressed with their commitment to support women through education, mentorship, and peer support," said Villeneuve. "I've had the tremendous honor to learn from some incredible women at IFC and elsewhere as I have grown in my professional life, and I look forward to bringing those lessons into this new role to provide resources and connections that help women advance their careers."

Currently, women make up 60% of insurance industry employees but only 29% of senior leadership; meanwhile, only about 28% of financial advisors are women. WIFS hosts several educational events and webinars throughout the year, as well as networking events and other activities to change this dynamic. The group also offers scholarships and awards to recognize outstanding women in the industry. Villeneuve hopes to at least double membership in the organization by the end of 2024 and expand involvement from women in all parts of the insurance and financial advising industries.

Learn more about IFC at IFCNationalMarketing.com or explore professional development opportunities through WIFS at wifsnational.org.

About IFC National Marketing

IFC National Marketing, headquartered in Coon Rapids, MN, has been serving the insurance needs of Americans through its nationwide network of agents and brokers for more than 30 years. IFC National Marketing provides sales support for Medicare and group health plans, life insurance, fixed annuities, final expense, critical illness, voluntary workplace and long-term care solutions. IFC is on a mission to help independent agents and advisors succeed by delivering world-class service with a family feel. For more information, visit http://www.ifcnationalmarketing.com.

Media Contact:

Barbara Tabor, APR

[email protected]

651-230-9192

