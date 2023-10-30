IFC National Marketing underscores commitment to independent insurance agents and financial advisors with appointment of Frankie Villeneuve as agent success specialist

Villeneuve, the driving force behind Agent BuilderTM, IFC's custom staff augmentation solution, will nurture the development of future agents and advisors and support hiring needs for independent agencies
COON RAPIDS, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IFC National Marketing (IFC), the fastest-growing insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the Midwest, is pleased to introduce Frankie Villeneuve as the company's agent success specialist. Since joining the company this summer, Villeneuve has spearheaded the creation of Agent BuilderTM by IFC, a custom staff augmentation and training solution that helps new agents break into insurance sales and supports the hiring needs of independent agencies.
"Recruiting and retention continue to be significant challenges in the insurance industry, with more than 1.5 million open jobs, and resignations at a 10-year high. As a result, agencies need to either get creative about attracting new talent or find ways to maximize the employees they already have," said Todd Villeneuve, managing partner, IFC National Marketing. "In a few short months, Frankie has organized and hosted two, three-week Agent Builder boot camps that helped agents and agencies forge new career and business relationships, which is essential to the health and growth of the insurance industry."
A native of Rochester, MN, Villeneuve worked as an insurance agent at Equis Financial prior to joining IFC. He demonstrated his leadership skills as a two-year varsity lacrosse captain while studying history and political science at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC.
"From our concierge service to the tools, resources, and guidance we deliver, IFC has a strong tradition of innovation and helping agents and advisors succeed in business and life," said Villeneuve. "I'm proud to be part of this tradition and the organization my dad helped build, and I'm grateful for the chance to influence the future of the insurance and financial services industry."
About IFC National Marketing
IFC National Marketing, headquartered in Coon Rapids, MN, has been serving the insurance needs of Americans through its nationwide network of agents and brokers for more than 30 years. IFC National Marketing provides sales support for Medicare and group health plans, life insurance, fixed annuities, final expense, critical illness, voluntary workplace and long-term care solutions. IFC is on a mission to help independent agents and advisors succeed by delivering world-class service with a family feel. For more information, visit http://www.ifcnationalmarketing.com.
