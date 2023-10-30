IFC National Marketing underscores commitment to independent insurance agents and financial advisors with appointment of Frankie Villeneuve as agent success specialist

IFC has a strong tradition of innovation and helping agents and advisors succeed in business and life. I'm proud to be part of this tradition and the organization my dad helped build, and I'm grateful for the chance to influence the future of the insurance and financial services industry. Post this

A native of Rochester, MN, Villeneuve worked as an insurance agent at Equis Financial prior to joining IFC. He demonstrated his leadership skills as a two-year varsity lacrosse captain while studying history and political science at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC.

"From our concierge service to the tools, resources, and guidance we deliver, IFC has a strong tradition of innovation and helping agents and advisors succeed in business and life," said Villeneuve. "I'm proud to be part of this tradition and the organization my dad helped build, and I'm grateful for the chance to influence the future of the insurance and financial services industry."

About IFC National Marketing

IFC National Marketing, headquartered in Coon Rapids, MN, has been serving the insurance needs of Americans through its nationwide network of agents and brokers for more than 30 years. IFC National Marketing provides sales support for Medicare and group health plans, life insurance, fixed annuities, final expense, critical illness, voluntary workplace and long-term care solutions. IFC is on a mission to help independent agents and advisors succeed by delivering world-class service with a family feel. For more information, visit http://www.ifcnationalmarketing.com.

