IFC National Marketing Welcomes Gintas Garsys as Regional Sales Director for Medicare and Health Products

"As the IFC team continues to grow, it's important to have the perspectives, experience, and connections of seasoned and highly regarded sales leaders like Gintas on our bench," said Aaron Niedorf, executive vice president of sales at IFC National Marketing. "Gintas understands what it takes to succeed as an agent, and will put the vast resources of IFC to work helping agents and advisors achieve their individual goals, as IFC as an organization expands its national reach."

Garsys brings a wealth of experience to his role at IFC. After beginning his career in banking and mortgage, Garsys became a licensed insurance agent, selling property and casualty insurance. Demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit, Garsys took a calculated risk and opened his own agency, which he grew over the course of seven years before selling. Garsys then joined Medica as an agency relationship manager, serving Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In this role, he found his passion for helping agents succeed, drawing on his own experience as an independent agent to understand and address the unique challenges within the industry.

"I measure my personal success by the success of the agents with whom I work," said Garsys. "From agents who are early in their careers to those who are looking to sell their book of business, I thrive on collaborating to solve problems and develop strategic business growth plans. I'm thrilled to be part of the IFC team as we partner with agents to increase their success and to advance the industry as a whole."

