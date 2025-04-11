iFrog Marketing Solutions Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Growth

A Decade of Grit, Growth, & Going the Extra Mile: Celebrating Our 10-Year Anniversary.

EASTON, Md., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iFrog Marketing Solutions, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in automotive and multi-industry solutions, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Founded in 2015 from the Preston Automotive Group family of dealerships, iFrog has grown into a powerhouse of digital expertise, helping businesses nationwide accelerate their marketing strategies and drive measurable results.

What started as a dealership-focused digital initiative has now evolved into a full-service marketing agency offering innovative, cutting-edge solutions. With a relentless commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital landscape, iFrog Marketing Solutions continuously refines its strategies and technologies to deliver exceptional results.

Over the past ten years, iFrog Marketing Solutions has significantly expanded its offerings, growing from a strong presence in the Tier 3 automotive space to serving Tier 2 automotive brands and a wide range of business partners outside the automotive sector. As a Google Premier Partner and with certifications from Stellantis, they further solidified their expertise in digital advertising and performance marketing. They are also proudly certified under the Meta Business Partner program, a component of the exclusive Meta Media Automotive Agency Partnership. This program provides continuous training, helping the agency stay ahead of the curve with cutting-edge Meta tools and the latest trends in the automotive industry.

Known for its expertise in paid search, SEO, content marketing, and data integration, iFrog has evolved to become a trusted partner for clients seeking impactful, results-driven marketing strategies. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company's growth, enabling iFrog to deliver engaging campaigns that connect brands with their target audiences across diverse industries. As the company celebrates a decade of success, it looks forward to continuing to accelerate action for businesses of all sizes.

"iFrog is a remarkable place, and that's entirely because of the extraordinary people who make up our team," says Kyle McCracken, CEO of iFrog Marketing Solutions. "Every day, I'm grateful and humbled to work alongside such passionate, talented individuals. From day one, it was clear that iFrog wasn't built to follow the crowd. Instead, we were built to lead, to think differently, and to create something meaningful where people are always the priority. Our roots in automotive marketing laid the foundation for our approach, but our adaptability, creativity, and relentless pursuit of results have allowed us to grow beyond expectations. We're just getting started."

McCracken's deep roots in the automotive world (coupled with his leadership) have been a driving force behind iFrog's success. From an early age, he was immersed in the industry, assisting Preston Automotive Group with technical administrative tasks and spending time alongside his father strolling the service lanes. His lifelong connection to automotive and technology has shaped his vision for iFrog, where he blends his passion for both industries to help move the needle for iFrog and its partners every day.

Angie Wilson McCracken, President of iFrog, highlighted the company's ongoing evolution and unwavering dedication to both innovation and relationships. For Angie, family is at the heart of everything. She was Born in a Dealership® and now helps lead the very company her father, Dave Wilson Sr., founded.

"iFrog may look different today, but we are more connected than ever to the original vision my father set in motion. We've grown through resilience, built lasting partnerships, and stayed true to our values, always putting people first. I'm so proud of our growth, our commitment to doing what's right, and always putting our family and partners at the heart of everything we do. We show up every day, not because it's always easy, but because we are deeply passionate about the work we do and the people we serve."

"Being part of iFrog has been more than just a career. It's been a journey of passion, growth, and meaningful connections," said Lisa Hubbard, VP of Business Operations. "What makes iFrog special isn't just our strategies or expertise; it's the people, the relationships we build, and the impact we create together. Every day, I'm grateful to be part of a team that truly cares about our work, our partners, and each other."

Since iFrog's inception, De'Montray Slacum, Chief Operating Officer, has been instrumental in shaping the agency's growth and evolution, playing a vital role in its official launch in April 2015. With a strong background in automotive and a deep passion for serving partners, De'Montray brings a unique ability to drive meaningful results both within the organization and for clients.

"I'm honored to have been part of the early chapters, and I'm even more excited about what we're going to write next. This isn't just a job. It's a family, it's a movement, and it's a legacy. Here's to another decade of bold moves, real conversations, and doing things the iFrog way," he remarked enthusiastically.

As iFrog enters its second decade, this national marketing agency (located in Easton, Maryland) remains dedicated to delivering customized, holistic marketing strategies that fuel business success. With a team of creative thinkers, data-driven strategists, and industry leaders, iFrog is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

iFrog Marketing Solutions is a marketing agency based in Easton, Maryland, specializing in comprehensive marketing solutions for automotive and a variety of other industries. Founded in 2015, iFrog provides data-driven strategies, creative branding, and innovative technology to help businesses grow. Born in a Dealership®, automotive runs through our DNA, though our expertise extends far beyond, ensuring brands stay top of mind and ahead of the competition.

