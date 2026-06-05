IFS Copperleaf and HData Partner to Embed Regulatory Intelligence into Utility Capital Planning

"Utility capital decisions deserve better treatment than massive manual assembly across email threads and PDFs. That's a risk in discovery, and we're keen on eliminating threats to the investments that keep society running," says Jeff Pauska, VP of Product Management, IFS Copperleaf Post this

"Utilities are being asked to harden the grid, double capacity, and defend every dollar of it to a regulator — often inside the same capital envelope. HData has built the most complete view of U.S. regulatory activity in the market. We're wiring it directly into the investment decisions our customers make in Copperleaf — so the next commission order, peer filing, or rate case becomes an input to the plan, not a fire drill." — Jeff Pauska, VP of Product Management, IFS Copperleaf

HData is the platform where America's energy future is being decided, serving as the largest customer ecosystem in regulated energy. The platform centralizes regulatory filings from authoritative public sources alongside customer-integrated data. Domain-specific AI built on 20 million relevant, citable documents supports large-scale analysis for policy research, consumer advocacy, rate cases, resource planning, business development research, and financial analysis.

"Utilities are under pressure to balance affordability, reliability, resilience, and decarbonization — and to defend every investment decision in front of a regulator. Our platform centralizes data, domain AI, and purpose-built applications the industry runs on. Connecting it to IFS Copperleaf gives utilities a faster, more defensible path from filing to funded plan." — Jeffrey Press, Chief Operating Officer, HData

IFS Copperleaf's decision analytics solution is used to manage more than $2.9 trillion of assets globally. Verdantix recognized Copperleaf as a leader in its Green Quadrant for asset investment planning software, citing its market-leading value framework and bottom-up asset modelling.

The combined offering supports utilities across the capital and regulatory lifecycle:

Monitoring regulatory trends, commission activity, and emerging policy across jurisdictions

Benchmarking investment strategies against peer utility filings and outcomes

Preparing rate cases with evidence drawn from comparable proceedings and orders

Grounding integrated resource plans in current regulatory reality, not last year's snapshot

Defending capital plans to regulators with traceable, source-anchored evidence

"Utility capital decisions deserve better treatment than massive manual assembly across email threads and PDFs," Pauska added. "That's a risk in discovery, and we're keen on eliminating threats to the investments that keep society running."

About IFS Copperleaf

IFS Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software to organizations managing critical infrastructure. Powered by the industry-leading Copperleaf Value Framework and AI-driven optimization, IFS Copperleaf solutions manage trillions of dollars of assets worldwide for utilities, energy companies, transportation operators, and other infrastructure businesses — helping them allocate capital with confidence, align every investment with strategic and ESG goals, and defend their plans to regulators and stakeholders. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, IFS Copperleaf is part of IFS, the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software. Learn more at copperleaf.com and IFS.com.

About HData

As the AI-native operating system for energy regulation, HData serves the largest customer ecosystem in regulated energy, helping utilities, regulators, advocates, advisory firms, corporates, and energy technology companies navigate regulatory complexity. Through centralized data, domain AI, and purpose-built applications, HData accelerates the research, analysis, and workflows critical to how the future of energy is decided. Learn more at hdata.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Kightley, IFS Copperleaf, 1 561 228 1940, [email protected]

SOURCE IFS Copperleaf