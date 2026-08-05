IFS Copperleaf Launches IFS Copperleaf Next, the Next Generation of Asset Investment Planning

Jeff Pauska, Vice President of Product Management, IFS Copperleaf, says "The objective is no longer simply to build a plan that gets approved. It's to remove the greatest amount of risk from the system for every unit of balance-sheet risk you take on." Post this

At the same time, organizations need to evaluate more information, respond more quickly to change, and demonstrate the rationale behind every investment decision. As artificial intelligence creates new opportunities, organizations need solutions that accelerate planning while ensuring every recommendation remains transparent, explainable, and under human control.

IFS Copperleaf Next was built to meet that challenge.

"The objective is no longer simply to build a plan that gets approved. It's to remove the greatest amount of risk from the system for every unit of balance-sheet risk you take on. We call that the Capital Sharpe Ratio, and it's the kind of optimization that's only possible when AI and human judgment work together—with every step of the reasoning visible," says Jeff Pauska, Vice President of Product Management, IFS Copperleaf.

IFS Copperleaf Next brings together several significant innovations designed to help organizations respond to increasing investment complexity.

Regulatory Intelligence, developed in partnership with HData, connects live regulatory signals directly to capital planning, enabling organizations to strengthen rate case preparation, accelerate responses to information requests, and adapt investment plans as regulatory conditions evolve.

Foresight Compose introduces AI-assisted, No-Code Value Framework authoring, enabling organizations to create, govern, and evolve Value Frameworks without specialist development resources while maintaining governance and auditability. It removes the developer dependencies that have historically slowed implementation and limited self-service.

Business Case Assistant in collaboration with Siemens, transforms planning documents into review-ready business cases by helping teams identify candidate investments, draft business cases, and reduce the manual effort required to prepare investments for planning—all while keeping every AI-generated recommendation clearly identified for expert review.

Early customer feedback reinforces the value of bringing explainable AI and Regulatory Intelligence directly into the capital planning process.

"We see Copperleaf Next helping reduce the manual burden behind every regulatory filing, with the potential to reduce disallowances by strengthening the quality and defensibility of our decisions. As new questions come up and the tool evolves, we expect it to help us make smarter, better-defended decisions." — Asset Investment Planning Leader, North American Utility

IFS Copperleaf Next reflects more than two decades of IFS Copperleaf's expertise; IFS Copperleaf Next represents the next evolution of the Copperleaf platform. Combining trusted optimization with intelligent capabilities, IFS Copperleaf Next helps organizations managing critical infrastructure plan with greater confidence, adapt to changing business and regulatory priorities, and make faster, more transparent, and more defensible investment decisions. IFS Copperleaf Next will be available to customers beginning November 1 2026.

More information is available at https://www.copperleaf.com/ifs-copperleaf-next/

About IFS Copperleaf

IFS Copperleaf provides AI-powered Asset Investment Planning to organizations managing critical infrastructure and complex portfolios. Our platform enables executives to allocate capital with confidence, aligning every investment with corporate, ESG, and regulatory goals. Through the Copperleaf Value Framework, we help clients create transparent, defensible, and optimized investment plans that deliver long-term value and resilience. Visit: www.copperleaf.com

Media Contact

Jamie Kightley, IFS Copperleaf, 1 561 228 1940, [email protected]

SOURCE IFS Copperleaf