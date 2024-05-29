IFTAS Connect Launches To Provide Moderator Community Feature-Rich Tools And Resources To Foster A Safer, More Inclusive Fediverse

"With the introduction of IFTAS Connect, I'm glad to see IFTAS take an important step towards helping like-minded moderators chart their own course in this complex and often challenging role." Yoel Roth, Non-Resident Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Post this

"With the growing popularity of alternative social media platforms, including services integrated with the Fediverse, we have a rare opportunity to approach moderation in a novel way, building on the trust and safety industry's best practices while introducing new resources designed to foster safe and inclusive online experiences for all," said Yoel Roth, Non-Resident Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "With the introduction of IFTAS Connect, I'm glad to see IFTAS take an important step towards helping like-minded moderators chart their own course in this complex and often challenging role."

"The Fediverse is about people," said Anil Dash, vice president of Developer Experience at Fastly. "And for everyone in the world to fully take advantage of the opportunity and connection of the Fediverse, they have to be safe, supported, and included in its fundamental workings. I'm thrilled to see IFTAS leveraging their expertise in trust & safety, as well as community, to create IFTAS Connect. This is a huge leap forward to building a trusted set of networks that gives everyone a voice on the open web, and we're incredibly excited to show our support."

"At IFTAS, we're passionate about nurturing trust and safety across the Fediverse, making it a welcoming space for everyone," said Jaz-Michael King, executive director, IFTAS. "The Fediverse welcomes all groups and cultures, each with the ability to set their own rules and govern their own spaces. We're excited to work with moderators as we build a space that spotlights best practices and success stories that have worked for moderator communities, with a keen eye on finding common ground."

Cressida Leigh, volunteer moderator of the Tŵt Cymru Fediverse community, added "I've always believed in the power of community and collaboration. With the launch of IFTAS Connect, I'm excited to have access to an array of tools, guides, and resources that will not only enhance my skills but also allow me to connect with my fellow moderators around the world. This resource is a major advance for all of us who are passionate about fostering healthy and engaging online communities."

Fediverse moderators, trust and safety professionals, and academic researchers can join IFTAS Connect here.

About IFTAS

Independent Federated Trust & Safety (IFTAS) is a charitable nonprofit committed to fostering a safer, more inclusive open social web by empowering volunteer moderators with the tools, resources, and support necessary to navigate the complexities of digital content moderation. If you'd like to learn more, visit https://about.iftas.org

