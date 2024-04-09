IFTAS Introduces Digital Services Act (DSA) Guide For Fediverse Services

"With The DSA Guide, we are closing a significant gap for Fediverse providers. By empowering small federated online platforms to more easily navigate critical and complex regulations, we are one step further in creating better social media for all," Jaz-Michael King, executive director, IFTAS. Post this

"The DSA is an important law covering all online intermediaries involved in providing access to, hosting, and transmitting content created by users. IFTAS' DSA Guide is an invaluable tool and vital resource for Fediverse administrators as they look to ensure compliance with the DSA's complex regulations," said Havona Madama, president of IFTAS' Board of Directors.

"The Digital Services Act receives most of its publicity in relation to the largest tech platforms. However, it applies to a whole host of online players, including decentralized services. It was an absolute pleasure to work with IFTAS to give ActivityPub instances a map to navigate the complexity of the DSA, and provide clear and operational recommendations applicable to the specific ecosystem of the Fediverse experience," said Agne Kaarlep, Head of Policy & Advisory at Tremau.

"IFTAS responds to needs assessments from the community, and assistance with regulatory compliance is consistently one of the highest-ranked requests. With the introduction of The DSA Guide, IFTAS and Tremau are closing a significant gap for Fediverse providers. By empowering small and micro federated online platforms with the tools they need to more easily navigate critical and complex regulations, we are one step further in creating better social media for all," said Jaz-Michael King, executive director, IFTAS. "This is the first of many key initiatives for IFTAS as we continue to fulfill our mission to foster a safer, more inclusive open social web."

The IFTAS DSA Guide for Decentralized Services can be downloaded here.

About IFTAS

Independent Federated Trust & Safety (IFTAS) is a charitable nonprofit committed to fostering a safer, more inclusive open social web by empowering volunteer moderators with the tools, resources, and support necessary to navigate the complexities of digital content moderation. If you'd like to learn more, visit about.iftas.org

About Tremau

Tremau is a leading T&S service provider helping platforms enhance their moderation processes while complying seamlessly in a fast-changing regulatory environment. For more information, visit https://tremau.com/

