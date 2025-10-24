iFutureLab Recognized on Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech List

iFutureLab was recognized on Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech list for its HEKA AI Mattress — an intelligent sleep system using AI and biomedical sensors to deliver real-time adaptive support.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iFutureLab is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company's prestigious Next Big Things in Tech list in the Wellness & Fitness category. The mattress leverages artificial intelligence and advanced sensing technology to deliver real-time adaptive support, redefining restorative sleep.

This year's honorees represent a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, and research teams worldwide. These innovations are featured for their potential to revolutionize how we live and work over the next five years.

iFutureLab was recognized "for making sleep more restorative" through its groundbreaking HEKA AI Mattress, which integrates the HEKA TrackR AI Sleep Chip System with High-Precision Bio-Motion Pressure Sensors to intelligently sense body shape and sleeping posture in real time. The system dynamically adjusts support to maintain the natural curvature of the cervical and lumbar spine, release body pressure, reduce tossing and turning, and enhance deep sleep quality. Since its launch, iFutureLab has been operating more than 630 experience centers worldwide, serving over 200,000 users.

"We believe sleep is the foundation of human health. HEKA represents a new era where intelligent sleep systems respond to the body's needs through adaptive support," said Dr. Jamie, Co-Founder of iFutureLab and Co-Director of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences at Stanford University. "This recognition from Fast Company further strengthens our mission to bring intelligent, restorative sleep solutions to users around the world."

"Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation."

About iFutureLab:

Founded in Silicon Valley, iFutureLab is a life science company pioneering AI-driven sleep solutions. Its flagship product, the HEKA AI Mattress, leverages Stanford-iFutureLab's sleep medicine database, High-Precision Bio-Motion Pressure Sensors, and adaptive AI to deliver personalized, real-time spinal protection and restorative sleep experiences. iFutureLab is committed to advancing human well-being through intelligent, data-driven health technology.

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

