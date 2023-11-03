iFyber Announces Advanced Technology Grant Project with Cornell University's David M. Lin

"We are excited to support David and his team at Cornell on this valuable research project," said Greg Mouchka, president of iFyber. "Peripheral nerve injuries have a profound impact on people's quality of life, and this project aims to unlock new avenues for treatment and recovery." Post this

"I am excited to partner with iFyber on this CAT grant," said Dr. David M. Lin, associate professor of neurobiology in the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. "We will be able to leverage the testing and regulatory expertise of the iFyber team to move our project forward in a commercially relevant way. Ultimately, improving people's lives is the benchmark of our research success."

iFyber, known for its high-quality testing and problem-solving capabilities at the interface of chemistry, materials science, and biology, is excited to collaborate with Dr. David M. Lin, a distinguished researcher in the field of peripheral nerve regeneration. This partnership aims to leverage iFyber's expertise in biomaterials and regenerative medicine and Dr. Lin's deep knowledge of nerve repair mechanisms to advance the understanding and treatment of peripheral nerve injuries.

The NYS CAT grant will provide crucial support for this collaborative project, enabling Dr. Lin to conduct groundbreaking research that could revolutionize the way we approach peripheral nerve injury repair. By combining Dr. Lin's knowledge and iFyber's testing capabilities, the team aspires to develop innovative solutions that can significantly enhance the prospects of recovery for individuals suffering from peripheral nerve injuries.

Key research project objectives include:

Identifying and characterizing novel factors that promote peripheral nerve growth. Comparing nerve conduit subtypes for optimal protein release. Testing selected conduit configurations for neuron growth.

"We are excited to support David and his team at Cornell on this valuable research project," said Greg Mouchka, president of iFyber. "Peripheral nerve injuries have a profound impact on people's quality of life, and this project aims to unlock new avenues for treatment and recovery. We are grateful for the support from the New York State Center for Advanced Technology at Cornell University, which allows us to pursue this important work."

About iFyber: iFyber is a leading innovator in advanced materials and biomedical research, dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the healthcare industry. With a focus on biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering, iFyber strives to improve the lives of individuals worldwide through innovative research and development.

About Dr. David M. Lin: Dr. David M. Lin is a leading researcher and expert in the field of nervous system development. The Lin lab uses the murine olfactory system as a model of peripheral nerve regeneration.

About Cornell University: Cornell University is a world-class research institution known for the breadth and rigor of its curricula, and an academic culture dedicated to preparing students to be well-educated and well-rounded citizens of the world. Its faculty, staff and students believe in the critical importance of knowledge—both theoretical and applied—as a means of improving the human condition and solving the world's problems. With campuses in Ithaca, New York and New York City, and a location in Doha, Qatar, Cornell is a private, Ivy League research university and the land-grant institution of New York State.

About New York State Center for Advanced Technology: NYS CAT is a NYSTAR-supported program to encourage greater collaboration between private industry and universities in the development and application of new technologies. The CAT program, created in 1983, facilitates a continuing program of basic and applied research, development, and technology transfer in multiple technological areas, in collaboration with and through the support of private industry. CATs play a critical role in spurring technology-based applied research and economic development in the state; promoting national and international research collaboration and innovation; and leveraging New York's research expertise and funding with investments from the federal government, foundations, businesses, venture capital firms and other entities. The Center for Life Science Enterprise at Cornell University, Cornell's CAT, pursues programs addressing the economic development needs of New York's biotech industry, partnering with companies in fields including bioengineering, diagnostics, medical devices, therapeutics, agriculture, and veterinary medicine since 1986.

Media Contact

Greg Mouchka, iFyber, 1 607-229-5322, [email protected], https://ifyber.com/

SOURCE iFyber