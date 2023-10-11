i.g. BURTON AUTO GROUP acquires Wilkins Subaru of Glen Burnie, Wilkins Buick GMC of Glen Burnie and Used Cars of Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie Maryland

We are excited to become part of the Baltimore community. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled customer experiences and top-notch vehicles. We are confident that our 'Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, Nobody!' motto will resonate well with Baltimore customers. Tweet this

Charlie Burton, Owner and President of i.g. Burton Auto Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to become part of the Baltimore community and look forward to serving the automotive needs of its residents. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled customer experiences and top-notch vehicles. We are confident that our 'Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, Nobody!' motto will resonate well with Baltimore customers."

MJ Lofland, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of i.g. Burton Auto Group, added, "This expansion is an exciting step forward for us as we continue to grow and evolve. We are dedicated to maintaining the high standards of service and quality that have become synonymous with the i.g. Burton name. Our team is excited to welcome all the customers and the team members at Wilkins Subaru and Buick GMC into the Burton family."

i.g. Burton Auto Group boasts a network of twelve locations throughout Maryland and Delaware, featuring a vast selection of over 12,000 new and pre-owned vehicles across ten leading automotive franchises. Their commitment to excellence has earned them a loyal customer base and recognition as a trusted automotive partner in the region.

As i.g. Burton Auto Group of extends its reach into Baltimore, customers can expect the same dedication to excellence, exceptional service, and a wide range of automotive options that have made them a household name on Delmarva for over a century.

For more information about i.g. Burton Auto Group and their expansion into Baltimore, please visit igburton.com

About i.g. Burton Auto Group: i.g. Burton Auto Group, with a history spanning over 115 years, is a trusted automotive leader serving communities in Maryland and Delaware. With twelve locations and a wide range of automotive franchises, i.g. Burton offers customers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, along with exceptional customer service and a commitment to delivering the best automotive solutions. "Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, Nobody!" is more than a motto; it's a promise to customers that they will receive top-quality vehicles and service.

