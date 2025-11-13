Ighty Support Expands 24/7 IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Cabling Services to Protect Dallas SMBs Amid Rising Tech Threats in 2025

Ighty Support, a Dallas-based IT and Cybersecurity services provider founded by KK, has announced major service expansions for 2025, including 24/7 Managed IT Support, advanced Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC) services, structured network cabling, and security system installations.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Dallas continues to grow into one of the fastest-expanding business hubs in the United States, small and mid-sized businesses are facing an unprecedented wave of cybersecurity threats, IT downtime, and infrastructure challenges. In response, Ighty Support, a Dallas-based IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Low-Voltage Cabling provider, announced a significant expansion of its 24/7 Managed IT Services, MDR/SOC security operations, structured cabling installation, network support, security camera systems, and access control solutions tailored for Dallas-Fort Worth organizations.

Founded by KK, Ighty Support has earned the trust of Dallas businesses for more than 15 years, offering reliable Managed IT Services, proactive cybersecurity solutions, business continuity planning, and complete technology infrastructure support. The company's expansion aims to give Dallas SMBs enterprise-grade security, reduced downtime, and faster incident response—at a fraction of traditional in-house IT costs.

Dallas Businesses Are Facing a New Level of IT & Cybersecurity Pressure

Recent industry reports show alarming trends in the Dallas-Fort Worth region:

Cyberattacks on Dallas SMBs increased 212% since 2023

Ransomware downtime now costs Dallas businesses an average of $9,600 per hour

Over 68% of SMBs in Dallas operate without a full-time IT or cybersecurity team

DFW office relocations have increased structured cabling demand by 41%

Cloud adoption grew 50% among SMBs, creating new security blind spots

"Dallas is experiencing massive economic growth, but cyber risks and IT disruptions are growing just as fast," said KK, Founder of Ighty Support. "Our goal is to provide local businesses with the round-the-clock protection and support they need to operate without fear of outages, security breaches, or unexpected downtime."

What's Included in Ighty Support's Major Expansion for Dallas Businesses

24/7 IT Support & Emergency Response (Dallas-Fort Worth Wide)

Ighty Support now provides non-stop technical assistance for businesses that cannot afford delays, including:

Server crashes and downtime emergencies

Network outage resolution

Microsoft 365 & email issues

Remote work setup

Hardware failures

Cloud connectivity problems

VPN failures

Software troubleshooting

Dallas businesses receive a guaranteed response in under 15 minutes, making Ighty Support one of the fastest emergency IT service providers in the DFW area.

Enhanced Cybersecurity: MDR, SOC, EDR, Threat Hunting

To combat the surge in cybercrime across Dallas, Ighty Support expanded its advanced cybersecurity division with:

24/7 SOC (Security Operations Center)

Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Threat intelligence scanning

Ransomware detection & isolation

Compliance support (HIPAA, PCI, FINRA)

AI-powered threat analytics

Dark web monitoring

Small businesses in Dallas are now the top target for phishing, malware, and credential theft. Ighty Support's integrated SOC/MDR structure ensures round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response—often preventing threats before they cause damage.

Network Cabling & Fiber Optic Installation (DFW Commercial Spaces)

Due to the region's rapid expansion of new office spaces, warehouses, and medical facilities, Ighty Support increased its cabling and infrastructure division.

Services include:

Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6A, Cat7 cabling

Fiber optic installation

Server room design & build

Patch panel installation

Cable testing & certification

Wireless access point installation

Cabling for CCTV & access control

Over 200+ Dallas businesses upgraded their office network infrastructure last year through Ighty Support's licensed cabling team.

Commercial Security Camera & Access Control Installation

To support the rising demand for physical security, Ighty Support expanded its security solutions with:

4K CCTV systems

NVR storage solutions

Multi-location remote viewing

Biometric access control

Cloud-based door systems

Security alarms & door buzzers

These systems help Dallas businesses protect property, monitor operations, and meet compliance and insurance requirements.

Why More Dallas Businesses Are Choosing Ighty Support

Fully Local Team (No Outsourcing)

All technicians, analysts, and engineers work locally in Dallas—providing faster service, onsite support, and stronger accountability.

One Provider for All Technology Needs

Ighty Support eliminates the need for multiple vendors by offering:

IT Support + Cybersecurity + Structured Cabling + Security Camera Systems + Access Control + Cloud Services.

Transparent Pricing, No Long Contracts

Businesses can scale services without binding multi-year contracts.

15+ Years of Trust in Dallas SMB Community

The company has supported thousands of local businesses, from startups to multi-location enterprises.

Dallas Businesses Share Their Success with Ighty Support

A Dallas retail business owner shared:

"When our servers went down, KK's team was onsite in under an hour. They restored everything before we lost a full business day."

A healthcare client added:

"Their SOC and MDR service stopped a ransomware attempt in minutes. Ighty Support saved our medical practice."

Where Ighty Support's Expanded Services Are Available

Ighty Support now fully serves:

Dallas

Plano

Frisco

Carrollton

Irving

Richardson

Garland

Arlington

Addison

Las Colinas

Fort Worth

McKinney

Grand Prairie

Lewisville

North Dallas

And all surrounding DFW metros.

Founder Statement – KK

"In today's environment, technology is the core of every Dallas business," said KK, Founder of Ighty Support. "We expanded our services because SMBs deserve enterprise-level protection, reliable infrastructure, and fast support. Our mission is to give them confidence in their systems—day and night."

About Ighty Support

Ighty Support, founded by KK, is a leading Dallas-based IT solutions provider specializing in:

Managed IT Services

24/7 Helpdesk Support

Managed Cybersecurity (MDR/SOC/EDR)

Cloud Services

Network & Fiber Cabling

Security Cameras

Door Access Control

IT Infrastructure Design

With more than 15 years of experience supporting Dallas businesses, Ighty Support continues to empower SMBs with reliable technology and world-class protection.

Media Contact

Ighty Support LLC, Ighty Support LLC, 1 9722003219, [email protected], https://www.ightysupport.com/

