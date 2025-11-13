Ighty Support Expands 24/7 IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Cabling Services to Protect Dallas SMBs Amid Rising Tech Threats in 2025

Ighty Support, a Dallas-based IT and Cybersecurity services provider founded by KK, has announced major service expansions for 2025, including 24/7 Managed IT Support, advanced Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC) services, structured network cabling, and security system installations.
DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Dallas continues to grow into one of the fastest-expanding business hubs in the United States, small and mid-sized businesses are facing an unprecedented wave of cybersecurity threats, IT downtime, and infrastructure challenges. In response, Ighty Support, a Dallas-based IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Low-Voltage Cabling provider, announced a significant expansion of its 24/7 Managed IT Services, MDR/SOC security operations, structured cabling installation, network support, security camera systems, and access control solutions tailored for Dallas-Fort Worth organizations.
Founded by KK, Ighty Support has earned the trust of Dallas businesses for more than 15 years, offering reliable Managed IT Services, proactive cybersecurity solutions, business continuity planning, and complete technology infrastructure support. The company's expansion aims to give Dallas SMBs enterprise-grade security, reduced downtime, and faster incident response—at a fraction of traditional in-house IT costs.
- Dallas Businesses Are Facing a New Level of IT & Cybersecurity Pressure
Recent industry reports show alarming trends in the Dallas-Fort Worth region:
- Cyberattacks on Dallas SMBs increased 212% since 2023
- Ransomware downtime now costs Dallas businesses an average of $9,600 per hour
- Over 68% of SMBs in Dallas operate without a full-time IT or cybersecurity team
- DFW office relocations have increased structured cabling demand by 41%
- Cloud adoption grew 50% among SMBs, creating new security blind spots
"Dallas is experiencing massive economic growth, but cyber risks and IT disruptions are growing just as fast," said KK, Founder of Ighty Support. "Our goal is to provide local businesses with the round-the-clock protection and support they need to operate without fear of outages, security breaches, or unexpected downtime."
- What's Included in Ighty Support's Major Expansion for Dallas Businesses
- 24/7 IT Support & Emergency Response (Dallas-Fort Worth Wide)
Ighty Support now provides non-stop technical assistance for businesses that cannot afford delays, including:
- Server crashes and downtime emergencies
- Network outage resolution
- Microsoft 365 & email issues
- Remote work setup
- Hardware failures
- Cloud connectivity problems
- VPN failures
- Software troubleshooting
Dallas businesses receive a guaranteed response in under 15 minutes, making Ighty Support one of the fastest emergency IT service providers in the DFW area.
- Enhanced Cybersecurity: MDR, SOC, EDR, Threat Hunting
To combat the surge in cybercrime across Dallas, Ighty Support expanded its advanced cybersecurity division with:
- 24/7 SOC (Security Operations Center)
- Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
- Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)
- Threat intelligence scanning
- Ransomware detection & isolation
- Compliance support (HIPAA, PCI, FINRA)
- AI-powered threat analytics
- Dark web monitoring
Small businesses in Dallas are now the top target for phishing, malware, and credential theft. Ighty Support's integrated SOC/MDR structure ensures round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response—often preventing threats before they cause damage.
- Network Cabling & Fiber Optic Installation (DFW Commercial Spaces)
Due to the region's rapid expansion of new office spaces, warehouses, and medical facilities, Ighty Support increased its cabling and infrastructure division.
Services include:
- Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6A, Cat7 cabling
- Fiber optic installation
- Server room design & build
- Patch panel installation
- Cable testing & certification
- Wireless access point installation
- Cabling for CCTV & access control
Over 200+ Dallas businesses upgraded their office network infrastructure last year through Ighty Support's licensed cabling team.
- Commercial Security Camera & Access Control Installation
To support the rising demand for physical security, Ighty Support expanded its security solutions with:
- 4K CCTV systems
- NVR storage solutions
- Multi-location remote viewing
- Biometric access control
- Cloud-based door systems
- Security alarms & door buzzers
These systems help Dallas businesses protect property, monitor operations, and meet compliance and insurance requirements.
- Why More Dallas Businesses Are Choosing Ighty Support
- Fully Local Team (No Outsourcing)
All technicians, analysts, and engineers work locally in Dallas—providing faster service, onsite support, and stronger accountability.
- One Provider for All Technology Needs
Ighty Support eliminates the need for multiple vendors by offering:
IT Support + Cybersecurity + Structured Cabling + Security Camera Systems + Access Control + Cloud Services.
- Transparent Pricing, No Long Contracts
Businesses can scale services without binding multi-year contracts.
- 15+ Years of Trust in Dallas SMB Community
The company has supported thousands of local businesses, from startups to multi-location enterprises.
- Dallas Businesses Share Their Success with Ighty Support
A Dallas retail business owner shared:
"When our servers went down, KK's team was onsite in under an hour. They restored everything before we lost a full business day."
A healthcare client added:
"Their SOC and MDR service stopped a ransomware attempt in minutes. Ighty Support saved our medical practice."
- Where Ighty Support's Expanded Services Are Available
Ighty Support now fully serves:
- Dallas
- Plano
- Frisco
- Carrollton
- Irving
- Richardson
- Garland
- Arlington
- Addison
- Las Colinas
- Fort Worth
- McKinney
- Grand Prairie
- Lewisville
- North Dallas
And all surrounding DFW metros.
- Founder Statement – KK
"In today's environment, technology is the core of every Dallas business," said KK, Founder of Ighty Support. "We expanded our services because SMBs deserve enterprise-level protection, reliable infrastructure, and fast support. Our mission is to give them confidence in their systems—day and night."
- About Ighty Support
Ighty Support, founded by KK, is a leading Dallas-based IT solutions provider specializing in:
- Managed IT Services
- 24/7 Helpdesk Support
- Managed Cybersecurity (MDR/SOC/EDR)
- Cloud Services
- Network & Fiber Cabling
- Security Cameras
- Door Access Control
- IT Infrastructure Design
With more than 15 years of experience supporting Dallas businesses, Ighty Support continues to empower SMBs with reliable technology and world-class protection.
Media Contact
Ighty Support LLC, Ighty Support LLC, 1 9722003219, [email protected], https://www.ightysupport.com/
SOURCE Ighty Support LLC
