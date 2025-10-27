Ighty Support Expands Core Offerings with SOC and MDR Services to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Dallas Businesses

Ighty Support announces SOC & MDR services to help Dallas businesses fight cyber threats with 24/7 security monitoring, detection, and rapid response.

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ighty Support LLC, a leading Managed IT Services provider in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, has officially strengthened its cybersecurity portfolio by launching advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. This strategic expansion is designed to provide small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in healthcare, legal, finance, education, and professional services with enterprise-level cybersecurity capabilities.

Addressing the Rising Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, frequent, and financially devastating. In 2025 alone, U.S. SMBs face unprecedented threats from ransomware, phishing, and zero-day exploits. Traditionally, only large corporations had access to advanced defense systems, leaving SMBs vulnerable. Ighty Support's new SOC and MDR services close this gap by offering real-time threat detection, rapid incident response, and proactive defense mechanisms tailored to the local Dallas business environment.

Why SOC & MDR Are a Game-Changer for SMBs

SOC serves as a 24/7 command center staffed by certified cybersecurity analysts who monitor, detect, and respond to suspicious activity. MDR layers in AI-driven detection, automation, and threat intelligence to ensure attacks are neutralized before causing damage.

"Adding SOC and MDR services isn't just an upgrade — it's a necessity," said the CEO of Ighty Support. "Dallas businesses handling sensitive information must have protection that evolves with modern threats."

Local Expertise, Global-Standard Protection

Ighty Support has invested in an in-house Security Operations Center located in Dallas, Texas. Unlike outsourced SOC solutions, this local-first approach delivers faster response times, direct communication with security experts, and transparent reporting. For SMBs, this means enterprise-grade protection at a competitive cost.

Key benefits of Ighty Support's in-house SOC include:

24/7 monitoring and local expertise

Immediate incident response

Tailored compliance support

Transparent communication and reporting

Supporting Regulatory Compliance Across Industries

Sectors like healthcare, law, accounting, and education operate under strict regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and FERPA. Non-compliance can result in severe financial penalties and reputational damage.

Ighty Support's SOC and MDR services help businesses maintain compliance by:

Tracking and reporting incidents in real time

Maintaining audit-ready documentation

Identifying vulnerabilities before audits

Protecting data integrity across networks

Faster Incident Response and Reduced Downtime

Downtime caused by cyberattacks can cost SMBs thousands of dollars per minute. Ighty Support's MDR platform drastically reduces detection and containment time, minimizing operational disruption. Key capabilities include:

Automated incident response

Real-time alerts

Post-incident forensic analysis

Network isolation controls

Combining AI, Automation, and Human Intelligence

Ighty Support's MDR solution integrates advanced machine learning and expert human oversight to build layered security defenses. Technologies used include Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS), Zero Trust architectures, and real-time vulnerability scanning.

"The best cybersecurity strategy is layered," said Harrison Thornburg, Director of Business Development. "SOC and MDR form the foundation of that strategy for modern Dallas businesses."

Industries That Will Benefit the Most

Healthcare: Protecting patient records and ensuring HIPAA compliance.

Law Firms: Safeguarding sensitive legal data and maintaining confidentiality.

Accounting & Finance: Defending against phishing and fraud .

. Education: Securing student data and networks.

SMBs: Accessing enterprise-grade protection at affordable costs.

Building Trust with an In-House Security Operations Center

Unlike many managed service providers that outsource security overseas, Ighty Support's in-house team provides local, real-time coverage. This allows for faster response times, better integration with existing systems, and more personalized service. Dallas businesses benefit from 24/7 support with real security analysts rather than automated bots.

Alignment with Industry Cybersecurity Frameworks

Ighty Support's SOC and MDR services align with NIST Cybersecurity Framework and CIS Critical Security Controls. This alignment ensures standardized, auditable, and future-ready coverage. Deliverables include:

Real-time threat monitoring

Threat intelligence correlation

Automated incident response

Security posture reports

Compliance reporting

Part of Ighty Support's 2025 Cybersecurity Roadmap

The SOC and MDR launch is a key component of Ighty Support's 2025 vision. This roadmap includes phased rollouts:

Q1: SOC & MDR infrastructure launch

Q2: Analyst training and compliance integration

Q3: Beta deployment for healthcare and legal sectors

Q4: Full-scale launch for all industries

Commitment to Expertise, Experience, Authority & Trust

Ighty Support brings over a decade of experience securing Dallas businesses. With a team of certified analysts, in-house infrastructure, and a client-first approach, the company emphasizes transparency, security best practices, and compliance alignment. This reinforces Ighty Support's position as a trusted cybersecurity partner in North Texas.

About Ighty Support

Ighty Support LLC is a Dallas-based Managed IT Services provider specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, structured cabling, cloud solutions, and compliance management. For more than a decade, Ighty Support has helped SMBs modernize and secure their operations with innovative, scalable solutions.

Core Services Include:

Managed IT Services

Cybersecurity & Network Protection

Cloud Integration & Data Backup

Structured Cabling Solutions

IT Compliance Management

SOC & MDR Cybersecurity Services

