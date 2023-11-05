Ignite Orlando - Live Music Concert - The Walt Disney Amphitheater

Join us for a groovy music extravaganza at the Walt Disney Amphitheater! Get ready to tap your feet and move to the rhythm of awesome tunes. This in-person event promises a fantastic lineup of talented musicians that will blow your mind.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for a groovy music extravaganza at the Walt Disney Amphitheater!

Friday, November 10th, 7-9PM

Get ready to tap your feet and move to the rhythm of awesome tunes. This in-person event promises a fantastic lineup of talented musicians that will blow your mind. Whether you're a fan of drama, dancing, pop, or hip-hop, there will be something for everyone.

There is even a surprise appearance of characters that will be dancing and singing from a children's musical TV show! So mark your calendars and gather your friends for a memorable night of free live music. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy great music in a vibrant atmosphere.

RSVP Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ignite-orlando-live-music-concert-tickets-751663163757?aff=oddtdtcreator

More Info Contact: [email protected]

Phone: 352-809-3817

Instagram: @whitneylynn1

Website:

Whitneylynn.org

Igniteyourlightkidz.com

