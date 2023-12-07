Ignite Unveils Ignite Health Foundation: A Catalyst for Women's Leadership in Healthcare

"The Foundation is a vehicle for major fundraising grants and foundations allowing Ignite to scale the work we do to discover exceptional women leaders and innovators, connect them with an expert community, and help them achieve their career goals." Post this

The Ignite Health Foundation is poised to be a transformative force, providing essential resources to women at various stages of their professional journeys. Ayse McCracken, Founder and Board Chair of Ignite Health Foundation expresses the significance of this endeavor, stating, "The Foundation is a vehicle for major fundraising grants and foundations allowing Ignite to scale the work we do to discover exceptional women leaders and innovators, connect them with an expert community and help them achieve their career goals. This initiative not only amplifies our commitment to inspiring innovation in an untapped resource, female leaders and entrepreneurs but also sets the stage for groundbreaking advancements in healthcare."

One highlight of Ignite's commitment to women in leadership is the "Women Shaping the Future of Healthcare" program. Initially a luncheon, this event has evolved into a day-and-a-half program featuring national-level industry leaders, innovation discussions, investment insights, coaching sessions, and more. This exclusive, invitation-only event, hosted at premier locations serves as a platform for women to focus on industry advancements and personal development.

Contributions to Ignite Health Foundation serve as a catalyst, inspiring and empowering high-potential female leaders and entrepreneurs. By supporting the Foundation, you not only level the playing field for these visionaries to achieve their professional goals and bring innovative solutions to fruition but also contribute to the diversification of perspectives in the evolving landscape of healthcare. Your support is instrumental in fueling the only accelerator exclusively focused on women-led healthcare startups, enabling the recruitment of industry expert advisors, fostering partnerships with academic programs, and sparking a new wave of entrepreneurial talent. These contributions also play a pivotal role in building upon past successes, including the Accelerator, Golden Ticket, and Igniting Knowledge programs, allowing us to expand our impact and continue fostering innovation in healthcare.

Sara Speer Selber, Chair of Friends of Ignite Health Foundation expressed, "Join us on the journey and invest in women shaping the future of healthcare to create an inclusive and healthier world." This call to action aligns with Ignite's mission to inspire entrepreneurs and foster an environment where women can lead, innovate, and contribute to a more equitable healthcare landscape.

The Ignite Health Foundation stands as a testament to Ignite's dedication to gender equality and the belief that empowering women in healthcare is integral to creating a healthier and more inclusive world.

About Ignite

Ignite is a pioneering force in healthcare innovation, dedicated to empowering women leaders and entrepreneurs. Comprised of two organizations working in collaboration, Ignite Health Network, a 501(c)(6) organization established in 2019, and the newly created Ignite Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, Ignite is committed to inspiring, supporting, and advancing women in shaping the future of healthcare.

