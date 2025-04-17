Ignite Visibility Acquires Outliant, a Leading Web Development Agency

We are proud to bring Outliant into our fast-growing business while both companies stay true to their core purpose and values. - John Lincoln Post this

"We are proud to bring Outliant into our fast-growing business while both companies stay true to their core purpose and values," said John Lincoln, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Visibility. "From the first day we met the leadership at Outliant, we felt a natural fit and shared goal to deliver best-in-class service for our clients. Their expertise in enterprise website development and applications perfectly complements our digital marketing leadership. Together, our combined offering will bring more value to customers than ever before, driving further success for all clients under the Ignite umbrella."

Erwan Lent, Co-founder of Outliant, will now assume the role of Senior Vice President of Technology at Ignite Visibility. "For our clients and team members, there are huge benefits of joining forces with Ignite Visibility," he said. "With Ignite's scale and suite of digital marketing capabilities, we can support our clients at every stage of their customer acquisition journey. Ignite's culture and values perfectly align with the standards that we have held ourselves to at Outliant since our beginning."

"The acquisition of Outliant is our response to the growing demand from Ignite's clients for increased strategic and technical support for their web properties," said Krishnan Coughran, President and co-founder of Ignite Visibility. "Multi-location clients have highly complex website requirements and out-of-the-box solutions do not sufficiently meet their needs. We're thrilled to welcome an outstanding team of true digital marketing thought leaders to the Ignite partnership."

The Outliant transaction marks Ignite Visibility's second acquisition since partnering with Mountaingate Capital in February 2023. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as counsel to Mountaingate in the transaction. Potomac Business Capital and Baker Donelson were advisors to Outliant. Financing for the transaction was provided by Capital Southwest Corporation.

About Ignite Visibility, LLC

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency specialized in serving multi-location service providers with a need for local discoverability and lead generation. Through its 'national-to-local' execution model, Ignite's capabilities include search engine optimization, content, digital PR, paid media, social media advertising and more. For more information on Ignite, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

About Outliant

Outliant is a leading web development and digital marketing agency, predominantly supporting multi-location clients in building highly complex web properties. Outliant's capabilities include web design & development, search engine optimization, paid media, and branding & creative. To learn more about Outliant, please visit https://www.outliant.com/.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based, growth-focused private equity investment firm that partners with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate invests in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Garcia, Ignite Visibility, 1 6197521955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/

SOURCE Ignite Visibility